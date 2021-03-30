Sick black bears acting more friendly, fearless with humans





In February, the California Department of Fisheries and Wildlife began receiving calls about a small black bear showing up at Pollock Pines in El Dorado County slow to move and with little fear. people. The screams and applause did not frighten the animal. The residents, acting against the advice of the wildlife agency, began to feed the bear water and fruit. At one point, wildlife officials say, the bear “jumped into the trunk of a cleaning lady’s open car, prompting an attempt to approach and pet him.” A young black bear with neurological abnormalities, including a severe tilt of the head, undergoes a CT scan at the University of California, Davis in 2019. The bear has become something of a social media sensation for approaching people from Northstar Ski Resort before being treated by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and placed in a wildlife facility in San Diego, where he required continued veterinary care. Kirsten Macintyre / California Department of Fish and Wildlife Black bears are normally shy and avoid people unless they are forced to be near humans to be near a food source, says the National Audubon Society. When California agency biologists began examining the Pollock Pines bear, they declared it “too young to be alone,” like a dog “in demeanor, completely at ease with people.” He weighed just 21 pounds when transported to the agency’s wildlife lab. A healthy bear of similar age should weigh around 80 pounds, experts say. In the lab, the bear shook its head intermittently and held it at an angle, the agency said. After a week of testing, the animal had to be slaughtered. An autopsy confirmed that he had suffered from encephalitis, inflammation of the brain. This is the third bear with such a disorder to report to the lab in the past 12 months, the Department of Wildlife said. Since then, a fourth bear with the same symptoms has been euthanized in Humboldt County. Encephalitis can be caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi, or parasites, as well as a genetically transmitted autoimmune symptom. Wildlife officials haven’t found what causes the brain swelling in bears and say they can’t rule out whether the affected bears could pose a health risk to other animals. Jamie Sherman, a veterinarian who studies bear disease at the One Health Institute at the University of California at Davis, said viruses found in some of the affected bears do not threaten humans. If you do encounter a bear, withdraw calmly, and if you discover that a bear has walked through your log cabin in search of food, wash it off with a 10% bleach solution, wearing gloves and a face shield in case you encounter projections. If you see a bear with unusual behavior, the best way to help it is to notify wildlife officials immediately. Dr Brandon Munk, wildlife veterinarian for the Department of Wildlife, said returning sick bears to the wild was “just not possible.” Zoos and wildlife sanctuaries might find it difficult to care for animals for the rest of their lives, as they will require “significant medical management,” Munk said. Black bears, which are found across much of North America, are not an endangered species.

