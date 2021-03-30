COVID-19 vaccinations near Hollywood: LA will distribute 90,000 pictures

HOLLYWOOD, Calif .– More Angelenos are expected to get the coronavirus vaccine this week than any week in the pandemic so far. Los Angeles County is receiving its largest amount of doses just as California begins to open eligibility for adults 50 and older.

The peak in supply is expected to be temporary. Health officials expect vaccine supplies to continue to be tight in April before opening wide in May. In Los Angeles, as elsewhere in the country, there is a race to vaccinate as many people as possible before a further rise in cases can overwhelm the health care system.

There are seven city-run mass vaccination sites in Los Angeles, in addition to pharmacies and doctor’s offices that also book appointments. Make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccination in Los Angeles here.

The seven COVID-19 vaccination sites managed by the City of Los Angeles and its Mobile Outreach for Vaccine Equity program will offer more than 90,000 doses of vaccine this week, including approximately 75,000 appointments for the first dose and 16,000 appointments for the second dose, officials said Monday.

The city is expected to receive 42,000 Moderna vaccines, 27,000 Pfizer vaccines and 22,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines during the week, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office. The majority of vaccines will be administered at permanent vaccination sites at Dodger Stadium, San Fernando Park, Hansen Dam, Crenshaw Christian Center, Lincoln Park, Pierce College, and University of Southern California University Park campus. .

Starting Thursday, the city will offer vaccines to anyone over the age of 50, according to state and county public health guidelines.

“Every person who gets vaccinated helps Los Angeles take one more step towards ending the pandemic,” Garcetti said. “The more vaccines we get, the sooner we will be able to get those doses to Angelenos’ arms safely and quickly. If you are 50 or older, this week it will be time for you to roll up your sleeve. and get you vaccinated, so we can get back to our normal lives. “

Last week, the country saw an increase in new coronavirus cases after weeks of decline. CDC chief Dr Rochelle Walensky sounded the alarm on Monday during the White House COVID-19 response team briefing. She said the rise reflected a similar pattern that occurred in the latest European wave caused by the new COVID-19 variants.

“Right now I’m scared,” she said.

President Joe Biden urged states to exercise restraint when reopening, and pledged we are close to the finish line in the race to vaccinate American adults

To this end, Los Angeles has also turned to teams from Mobile Outreach for Vaccine Equity (MOVE), which bring vaccines to underserved neighborhoods. This week they will be rolling out to areas of South Los Angeles, East Los Angeles / Downtown, and the San Fernando Valley including Green Meadows, Harvard Park, Boyle Heights, Westlake, Arleta, Sylmar and Glassell Park. This program has delivered more than 46,000 doses to date, 90% of them targeting people of color and those in communities most affected by COVID-19.

Last week, the MOVE program delivered 12,000 doses and permanent sites across the city administered more than 70,000.

About 40% of last week’s doses were given at sites operating in high-impact areas: USC and Crenshaw Christian Center in South Los Angeles, San Fernando Park and Hansen Dam in East Valley, and Lincoln Park in South Los Angeles. is from LA

The median age of vaccinated patients fell from 59 to 56 last week, as eligibility widens and includes a range of occupations and ages, officials said. The median age of vaccinees who identified as Hispanic or Native American is 53 years old.

City-run sites are open to people with appointments Tuesday through Saturday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. People can register at Coronavirus.LACity.org/VaxAppointment.

Second doses are offered to people who received their first injection of Moderna between March 2 and March 6 or their first injection of Pfizer between March 9 and March 13. The details of the second dose appointment should have been sent automatically to the patients.

The City News Service and Patron Saint Paige Austin contributed to this report.