Allu Sirish explains why nepotism didn’t affect Telugu cinema [Exclusive]

Over the past year, nepotism has become the hottest topic of debate in Bollywood, with everyone from those in the industry and others connected to the media externally and many in the public. without any idea of ​​how the industry works by putting their two cents. . On the other hand, if you question Telugu cinema, which is run by a lot more film families and has a lot more child stars than Bollywood (the Hindi film industry in fact still has and still sees many foreigners the do in relation to star children); nepotism rarely seems to have even touched the outskirts of Tollywood, with audiences primarily interested in sponsoring the Telugu movie over the buzz they generate and then judging them on their merits and nothing else. To get a clearer idea of ​​the contrasting image, BollywoodLife sat down for an exclusive interview with Allu Sirish, Allu Arjun’s younger brother, cousin Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej, and Chiranjeevi’s nephew. , and he graciously shed light on the subject. Also Read – Holi 2021: From Allu Arjun To Jr. NTR, Here’s How These 9 Telugu Stars Like To Celebrate The Festival Of Colors

Why this (nepotism debate) is happening in Hindi cinema, I have no idea, but in Telugu (cinema) we have mostly remained unchanged because for every child star there is there is a non-star child who is equally successful or more successful. So it’s all the meritocratic people that come from movie families that didn’t do well … it’s just meritocracy, which is why I think it didn’t affect us. For example, Vijay Deverakonda’s biggest hit (Arjun Reddy) was produced by my dad (Allu Aravind), Nani’s biggest hit was produced by my dad, says Allu Sirish. Read also – Allu Arjun on his 18 years in the film industry: I am truly blessed

Reminding him that there have been and there are currently many in Bollywood that have been very successful after coming from outside the industry, and he adds: So here we really don’t have this camp to be taken seriously, everyone works with each other, the industry is like family, the star kids and those outside are all friends, we promote each other, we help each other, we hang out with the others there is a more friendly cordial vibe here, so i think that’s why (nepotism didn’t affect Tollywood) … there is a very welcoming vibe, everyone is welcome . Also Read – Jathi Ratnalu Box Office Collection: Naveen Polishetty starrer is a MASSIVE BLOCKBUSTER worldwide

