Entertainment
Allu Sirish explains why nepotism didn’t affect Telugu cinema [Exclusive]
Over the past year, nepotism has become the hottest topic of debate in Bollywood, with everyone from those in the industry and others connected to the media externally and many in the public. without any idea of how the industry works by putting their two cents. . On the other hand, if you question Telugu cinema, which is run by a lot more film families and has a lot more child stars than Bollywood (the Hindi film industry in fact still has and still sees many foreigners the do in relation to star children); nepotism rarely seems to have even touched the outskirts of Tollywood, with audiences primarily interested in sponsoring the Telugu movie over the buzz they generate and then judging them on their merits and nothing else. To get a clearer idea of the contrasting image, BollywoodLife sat down for an exclusive interview with Allu Sirish, Allu Arjun’s younger brother, cousin Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej, and Chiranjeevi’s nephew. , and he graciously shed light on the subject.
Why this (nepotism debate) is happening in Hindi cinema, I have no idea, but in Telugu (cinema) we have mostly remained unchanged because for every child star there is there is a non-star child who is equally successful or more successful. So it’s all the meritocratic people that come from movie families that didn’t do well … it’s just meritocracy, which is why I think it didn’t affect us. For example, Vijay Deverakonda’s biggest hit (Arjun Reddy) was produced by my dad (Allu Aravind), Nani’s biggest hit was produced by my dad, says Allu Sirish.
Reminding him that there have been and there are currently many in Bollywood that have been very successful after coming from outside the industry, and he adds: So here we really don’t have this camp to be taken seriously, everyone works with each other, the industry is like family, the star kids and those outside are all friends, we promote each other, we help each other, we hang out with the others there is a more friendly cordial vibe here, so i think that’s why (nepotism didn’t affect Tollywood) … there is a very welcoming vibe, everyone is welcome .
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.
// jQuery(window).scroll(function(){ // if (isInView(jQuery('#live-blog-update'))){ // getMoreBlogEntries(); // } // });
$(document).ready(function(){ $('#commentbtn').on("click",function(){ (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=179720252061082&autoLogAppEvents=1"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
$(".cmntbox").toggle();
});
});
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]