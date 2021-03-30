Deceased actor Liu Kai Chi remembers local and Hong Kong artists, Entertainment News & Top Stories





Hong Kong veteran actor Liu Kai Chi, who died of stomach cancer Sunday night, didn’t speak much when he was working. This observation was made by two local artists who worked with the 66-year-old actor. Actor Li Nanxing, who produced and starred in the Singaporean crime film Imperfect (2012), told local Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News that he was very happy to work with Liu, who was affectionately known as D uncle Chi, on the movie. “He didn’t speak a lot on set, but he had a strong aura and could play the character well,” said the 56-year-old actor. “He not only handled the role vividly, but also brought out the best in the other actors.” Actor Jeffrey Xu, 32, who worked with Liu on the Bluetic (2018) television series, a Singapore-Hong Kong co-production, wrote on social media: “I watched you in silence on set. During the change of role, you didn’t use the time to laugh or joke with the team, but rather to think about how to play the role. “ Actress Sheila Sim, 36, who also worked on Bluetic, paid tribute to Liu, “Thank you for bringing so many wonderful movies to people, you were a brilliant actor.” In Hong Kong, tributes have also poured in for Liu. Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok, who has starred with Liu in films such as Project Gutenberg (2018) and The Detective (2007), wrote on social media: “I have worked with Uncle Chi on many films, and he was a good actor to work with and a good actor who loved to act. He was very professional and a gentleman. “ According to Hong Kong media, actor Chow Yun Fat, who co-starred with Kwok in Project Gutenberg, was aware of Liu’s condition late last year. Chow and Liu both rose to prominence after starring in the television series The Bund (1980) and were fellow backpackers. They recently collaborated on the film Be Water, My Friend, which is yet to be released. Liu, who debuted at TVB, has appeared in more than 90 television soap operas and 70 films during a 40-year career. He won the Best Supporting Actor twice at the Hong Kong Film Awards for Cageman (1992) and The Beast Stalker (2008). He is survived by his wife, former TVB lead actress Barbara Chan Man Yee, 60, and their two sons aged 22 and 26. Their youngest son died at the age of five in 2006 after a three-year battle with leukemia.







