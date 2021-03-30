Sharon Osbourne “in financial battle” after release of The Talk | Entertainment

Sharon Osbourne is said to be in a financial battle with the bosses of “The Talk” after she leaves.

The 68-year-old artist clashed with her co-host on an episode of the CBS talk show on March 10, when she defended her friend Piers Morgan against allegations of racism following his comments on Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, after her announcement. all interviews with Oprah Winfrey.

This prompted the network to launch an investigation into the show which was on hiatus for almost two weeks due to the controversy and last week the broadcaster announced that Sharon would not be returning to the show because his actions did not match. not to our values ​​for a respectful workplace.

Now, a source has told The Sun’s Weird Column that Sharon believes she is owed a seven-figure sum.

The insider added: “Sharon is furious that a lot of what’s being said is utterly absurd, but she wanted to be away from the drama and agreed it was time to walk away.

“She is adamant that she still owes money, however, and won’t let go. A quick start without further problems would be fine for everyone but she doesn’t give in on the money.

The argument between Sharons and Sheryl began as she stood up for Piers after he said he didn’t believe Duchess Meghan when she said she was battling suicidal thoughts, which prompted Sheryl to say: “ As you stand by your side, your friend, it looks like you are giving validation. or refuge for something he said that is racist.

Sharon replied, “Educate me, tell me when you heard him say racist things?

“I really feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who a lot of people think is racist, so does that make me a racist?”

“How can I be racist towards anyone or anything in my life?”

The show then went on a commercial break, but when she returned she continued to pressure Sheryl for an explanation of what was racist in Piers’ comments and added, “And don’t try to cry, because if anyone should cry, it should be me. “

The next day, Sharon apologized for her remarks.

In a lengthy statement on Friday (03/26/21), CBS said, “The events of the March 10 show shocked everyone involved, including the viewing audience at home. As part of our review , we concluded that Sharons’ behavior towards his co-hosts in the March 10 episode did not align with our values ​​for a respectful workplace, nor did we find evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blinded one of the hosts.

At the same time, we recognize that the Network and Studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are responsible for what happened on this broadcast as it was clear that the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff. for a complex and sensitive discussion involving running. . “

CBS has also confirmed that The Talk will remain inactive for another two weeks before returning to screens on April 12.