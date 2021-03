Actor Adipurush Prabhas rides his Rs 6 crore Lamborghini Aventador Roadster Watch viral videos

Image source: INSTA-PRABHAS / TWITTER-PRABHASRAJU Actor Adipurush Prabhas rides his chic new beast worth Rs 6 crore. See viral photos, videos Southern actor Prabhas has slowly and steadily won over Indian audiences, all thanks to his charming appearance and brilliant acting skills. He rose to fame with his role in “Baahubali” by SS Rajamouli and since then there has been no turning back. Besides acting, the actor has a keen interest in keeping luxury cars and owns posh vehicles like – BMX X3, Jaguar XJR and Rolls Royce. Well, it looks like another beast has been added to his collection as the latest reports indicate the actor now owns a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster worth 6 crore. Yes, it’s true! Many videos of Prabhas have gone viral on the internet in which he can be seen unveiling and taking a ride in the beast in and around Hyderabad. For those who are not versed, Prabhas bought the luxury car on the occasion of the birthday of his father Surya Narayana Raju. Details of the car’s delivery were shared on a ‘lamborghinibengaluru’ Instagram page but the name of the Tollywood movie star was not mentioned. READ ALSO:Bobby Deol, are you a time traveler? Hilarious viral video shows Bobby’s ‘swab test’ on Aishwarya in 1997 Speaking of the Aventador, it just so happens to be Lamborghini’s flagship and starts from R. 5.01 crores. It is said that the actor opted for the variant which costs around Rs. 5.79 crore. Disclaimer – This is a media based report. IndiaTV does not guarantee its authenticity. Various videos of the ‘Saaho’ actor have gone viral on various fan pages where he can be seen driving the same overnight. Not only that, but as soon as fans learned the same, they created #Prabhasand #Lamborghinione hashtags of the top trends on Twitter. One fan even wrote: “#Prabhas said on the Abhimani show that he gave the car to his father on his last birthday. Today is his father’s birthday and he bought a Lamborghini. today’s generation. So much to learn from him. God of mankind. “ READ ALSO:After Genelia D’Souza, Preity Zinta reacts to her hilarious viral video with Riteish Deshmukh. Already seen? Watch some videos here: Upcoming Prabhas Movies: On the job front, Prabhas is currently busy filming for the director of Om Raut Adipurush, which stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Apart from that, he even has in preparation ‘Salaar’ by Prashanth Neel, the untitled project by Nag Ashwin starring Deepika Padukone and Radhe Shyam by Radha Krishna Kumar opposite Pooja Hegde. READ ALSO: Inside Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and his daughter Aaradhya celebrate Holi in their home “ Prateeksha ”







