Iranian band recreates iconic ‘Sholay’ scene, video wins hearts of Bollywood fans

Bollywood has its fans not only in India but also in the Middle East. And Expressing Their Love For The Hindi Film Industry is a video from Iran that shows a group of family and friends indulging in a Sholay-inspired play.

Re-enacting one of the famous scenes from the 1975 film, the group are seen playing the roles of villain Gabbar Singh and his gang of Rampur dacoits. As a woman is draped in a green sari playing the role of Basanti from Hema Malini who dances on, “ Jab Tak Hai Jaan Mai Nachungi ” in front of a chained man who plays the role of Dharmendra also known as Veeru in the movie. The tweet was posted to the microblogging site by a user called Sheri last week.

In a series of three videos, the user showed how the group of Iranians expressed their love for the Bollywood film. The Twitter thread has certainly caught the attention of Indian Twitter which is impressed by the close resemblance to the scene from the film. One of the videos has garnered over 146.1k views and over 3k likes since posting to the social media platform.

Reacting to the tweet, one user described it as “Gorgeous !!” He further mentioned that the video shows an Iranian generation who grew up with Indian films and also had the absolute honor of watching Bollywood gems like Sholay (1975), which is the film that Iranian revelers play with humor. The tweet certainly made his day.

Bollywood director Onir who has made films like Bas ek pal, My brother Nikhil and others also praised the video and sent his love to Iranian fans of Sholay.

Bollywood director Onir who has made films like Bas ek pal, My brother Nikhil and others also praised the video and sent his love to Iranian fans of Sholay.

While many users praised the cultural integration shown by the Iranian group, others pointed out how Gabbar’s men walk around with children’s toys as weapons.

Another wrote how Bollywood can truly transcend cultural barriers across nations.