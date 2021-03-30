The Brown Derby, Hollywood stars and a distant era





In the mid-20th century, in Southern California, the place to see and be seen was the Brown Derby Restaurant. The Derby had several locations in the greater Los Angeles area, but the most famous was on North Vine Street where, as legend says, Clark Gable proposed to Carole Lombard, and where the Shirley Temple soft drink was served for the first time. John Wayne, Bing Crosby, Rita Hayworth, Frank Sinatra, and Betty Grable are other familiar Hollywood icons who have dined at the Hat, as some called it the Derby.

Partners Bob Cobb and Herb Somborn, one of Gloria Swanson’s five husbands, co-managed the restaurants. But after Somborn’s sudden death in 1934, Cobb took over and proved to be a skilled restaurateur. Cobb created the Cobb Salad, a premium chef’s salad that he served on cold plates with chilled forks, and he also refined the pot roast, rice pudding, and onion soup to such excellence that Hollywood elites stopped in the wee hours after a night of partying to sober up on one of these dishes. But Cobb’s talents extended beyond the kitchen. In 1939, Cobb, a longtime baseball fan, seized the opportunity to buy the Hollywood Stars of the Pacific Coast League. Cobb set up a syndicate to acquire the Stars which included Gene Autry, George Burns, Gracie Allen, Cecil B. DeMille and William Frawley who played the grumpy neighbor Fred Mertz on “I Love Lucy”. Crosby invited the players to join him on the golf course, and Jimmy Stewart often hosted a dinner party at his house for his favorite stars. The stars worshiped the stars.

Almost immediately, as Dan Taylor explained in his new book, “Lights, Camera, Fastball: How the Hollywood Stars Changed Baseball,” Cobb applied his creative talents to the national hobby. For a few seasons, the Stars performed in cropped pants and lightweight T-shirts. Manager Fred Haney, anticipating more stolen bases, said: “We think these combinations will give us more speed. They will also allow more freedom of movement during the lineout and throwing.” The Stars were also the first to wear batting helmets, employ movie star beauty queens as cheerleaders, pioneer television baseball, avoid trains for Western Airlines charter travel, and to treat fans to a basic menu like his famous 10. – a fragrant skinless hot dog served hot on a charcoal grill on a freshly baked milk bun drizzled with coffee and real cream. The ushers wore ironed dark blue pants and an ironed white shirt with a matching navy tie and jacket. Like eating at the Derby, an evening at Gilmore Field watching the Stars was first class.

Every night, Gable, Jimmy Stewart, Barbara Stanwyck, Humphrey Bogart and dozens of others from the Silver Screen cheered on their favorite team from the luxury boxes and stands of Gilmore Field. Bat Day had a unique Hollywood twist: Gable, Stanwyck or equally handsome Silver Screen Glitterati were handing out miniature bats to young fans. See “Hollywood Stars: Pictures from Baseball” from Arcadia Publishing to appreciate the distant era. During the Stars’ peak years, 1950-1957, the team had an operating agreement with the Pittsburgh Pirates and sent several players to the Buccos who ultimately had spots on the 1960 World Series winners: The Hall. of Famer Bill Mazeroski, striking first. baseman Dick Stuart, alternate first baseman RC Stevens, field outfielder Romn Mejas and hard pitch pitcher George Witt.

Pacific Coast League play was always of the highest caliber, and league officials predicted that the PCL would soon join the US and Domestic Leagues as the third major league. But things worked out differently. The Dodgers moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958, a transition that sent the Stars racing to Salt Lake City to become decidedly less glitzy bees. The Brown Derby, a victim of ever-changing food fads and culinary trends, served its last meal in 1985, 15 years after Cobb died at age 70. Los Angeles has never been the same since the Derby, the Stars and Bob Cobb have passed out a way. Joe Guzzardi is a member of the Society for American Baseball Research and the Internet Baseball Writers Association. Contact him at [email protected]

