Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar again





Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar.

Image Credit: GN Archives

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who described film mogul Karan Johar as the ‘nepotism standard bearer’ and ‘king of the cinematic mafia’, took to Twitter again on the 30th. March. This time around, the Thalaivi actress criticized her anchoring style as a cat host. Johar is the mastermind behind the often salacious hit chat show Koffee With Karan, in which famous stars sit on a couch and diffuse their dirty laundry or indulge in Bollywood gossip. Johar is an industry insider and the stars feel incredibly comfortable with him, which Johar has often enjoyed with great pleasure. What is often said on the show has sparked controversy and insignificant brawls among Bollywood colleagues. A post from a Twitter user prompted Ranaut to criticize Johars’ interview style. Ranaut also praised actress and talk show host Simi Garewals’ classic questioning style. The Twitter user had written how much she enjoyed the episode in which Garewal hosted the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and actress J Jayalalithaa and how the tone remained classy. Garewals’ now-defunct chat show was set in an all-white setting, while the hostess still maintained a gracious and understanding tone. Yes @Simi_Garewaltapped drawn from the real essence of a celebrity, a complete sketch of the subject. Rendezvous with Jayaa maa helped me a lot in my research, the same cannot be said of some Papa Jo whose interviews focus only on [expletive], intimidation, gossip …, wrote Ranaut. The actress will be seen playing J Jayalalithaa in her upcoming biopic Thalaivi. Debate on nepotism Johar, who has launched several child stars in Bollywood including Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday, consistently disagrees with Ranaut. While Johar maintains that he has no ill will towards Ranaut, the actress has never been so forgiving. In an interview with the Mumbai Mirror in September 2020, Johar was quoted as saying: There’s been a lot of talk about Kangana, me and some sort of simmering rivalry or tension. But at every public event, we have met, we greeted each other graciously. Whatever has been said or implied in the print media, I think I am too old and too wise to have any nastiness in my heart for anyone. As a filmmaker, I respect talent, craftsmanship and what it brings to Kanganas. She is an actress who has proven herself and who deserves this honor. [Padma Shri]. But Ranaut’s sister and publicist Rangoli Chandel didn’t appreciate Johar’s hanging out an olive branch. She took to Twitter to hit Johar. Karan Johar ji keh toh aise rahe hain ki jaise phone karne pe Kangana aa jati hai, Bhai saab aapke aur mere chahne se kya hota hai, Kangana ko toh script chahiye hoti hai, kabhi hogi aapke paas uske layak script [Karan Johar believes Kangana is ready for a project with a mere phone call. Kangana wants a good script, would you ever have anything worth her?], Chandel wrote at the time. His account is now suspended on Twitter. Ranaut and Johars’ animosity began when she appeared on her chat show and called him out for promoting favoritism when casting her films. While Johar has tried to ignore the flag-carrying etiquette of nepotism over the years, her criticism of her is always strong and she never misses a chance to respond.

