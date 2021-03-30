Hollywood actor Armie Hammer stepped out of another movie amid rape allegations





Armie Hammer.

Image Credit: Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP

Actor Armie Hammer was kicked out of the Billion Dollar Spy movie weeks after news broke that Los Angeles Police were investigating him for allegedly raping a woman in 2017. In the cold war drama The Billion Dollar Spy, which is based on a true story, Hammer was scheduled to star alongside Mads Mikkelsen. According to Variety, The Billion Dollar Spy was the last film left on the Hammers slate after other studios severed ties with it over the allegations. Call Me By Your Name’s acting career took a nose dive after details began to pour in in January regarding his unusual private life. He was a trending topic on Twitter after unverified posts revealed the actor was discussing fantasies that included cannibalism. A few of his ex-girlfriends also said they experienced strange behavior with the actor. He told me he wanted to crack my rib and the barbecue and eat it, Courtney Vucekovich had told Page Six. The unverified posts first appeared on an anonymous Instagram account called House of Effie. Earlier in March, a woman identified as Effie appeared in a video press conference with her lawyer Gloria Allred to claim that Hammer, 34, assaulted her for more than four hours on April 24, 2017. During the attack, she said, he criticized it on several occasions. head against the wall and kicked his feet with a frill. I tried to escape, but he wouldn’t let me. I thought he was going to kill me, said Effie, who is 24 and lives in Europe, in tears. He then left without worrying about my well-being. I was completely in shock and couldn’t believe someone I loved had done this to me. I tried so hard to justify his actions, to the point of even responding to him in a way that did not reflect my true feelings. Through his lawyer, Andrew Brettler, Hammer strongly refuted Effies’ claims, noting that all of his sex was completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. Prior to Effies’ allegations and the LAPD’s subsequent investigation, Hammer was excluded from the romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding and the series The Offer. With contributions from agencies

