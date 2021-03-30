Nike sues the maker of Lil Nas X “Satan Shoes” for trademark infringement – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Weather Indiana

(CNN) – Nike is suing the artistic collective behind the Lil Nas X “Satan shoes»Which triggered a violent reaction on social networks.

Nike accuses MSCHF Product Studio, Inc. of trademark infringement in Monday lawsuit the 666 pairs of modified Nike sneakers from the designer produced in collaboration with the singer of “Old Town Road”. All 666 pairs sold on Monday.

MSCHF did not respond to repeated requests for comment on the trial.

In its complaint, Nike asked the court to order MSCHF to “permanently cease” fulfilling orders for the “unauthorized” Lil Nas X Satan shoes. The lawsuit notes that social media users threatened to boycott Nike on controversial shoes.

Lil Nas X is not named as a party in the lawsuit. Representatives for the musician did not respond to calls or emails seeking comment Monday night.

“MSCHF and its unauthorized Satan shoes are likely to confuse and dilute and create a mistaken association between MSCHF and Nike products,” the sportswear company says in its complaint. “In the short time since the announcement of the Satan shoes, Nike has suffered significant damage to its goodwill, including among consumers who believe Nike endorses Satanism.”

Nike has made statements to several media, including CNN, stating that he “has no relationship with Lil Nas or MSCHF” and that “Nike has not designed or released these shoes and we do not endorse them.”

The black and red modified Nike Air Max 97 sneakers featuring a bronze pentagram charm and human blood drop in the midsole are the latest custom Nike shoes released by MSCHF. The company also released a pair of “Jesus shoes»In 2019.

In its complaint, Nike said the Satan shoes feature Nike’s famous Swoosh logo prominently.

The controversy began last week with the release of Musical clip for Lil Nas X’s latest single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”. The video portrays the singer provocatively dressed as both a fallen angel and a demon riding a stripper pole to hell where he gives the devil a lap dance.

After the video was released on Friday, Lil Nas teased the exit of her new Satan shoes on Twitter.

The day after the Lil Nas X music video was released, he responded to the reaction with a message saying, “I spent all of my teenage years hating myself because of the shit you preached happening to me.” because I was gay, “he wrote.” So I hope you are crazy, stay crazy, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves.

The entire episode has all the makings for a possible historic legal battle over the current limits of intellectual property law, according to several trademark attorneys, who say Nike has strong reasons to pursue its lawsuit.

“Yes, Nike has a colorable case of trademark infringement and tarnish dilution,” said Alexandra J. Roberts, who teaches trademark and entertainment law at the Franklin Pierce School of Law at the University of New Hampshire. “Consumers can be misled into believing that Satan shoes are authorized or approved by Nike. Nike could also argue that the use damages its reputation by associating its brand with satanic symbols. “

Roberts and other lawyers have said the trademark issue is commonly referred to as Doctrine of the first sale, which gives people who purchase a copy of a copyrighted item the right to resell it without the express permission of the creator.

It’s a legal rationale that grants artists who buy and reuse individual copyrighted products the opportunity to express and enjoy their own creativity, according to trademark attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben Perrott PLLC. Gerben pointed out that Nike shoe designers like MSCHF generally sell their work in online marketplaces.

“You have all kinds of artists that go out there and they take a shoe and they go do a whole bunch of custom art on the shoe and maybe resell it for $ 1,000 to $ 3,000,” Gerben said. . “This is something Nike is well aware of and has done absolutely nothing to disturb because there is a sneaker culture here.”

The problem for Lil Nas X and MSCHF in this case, according to Gerben, is the hundreds of shoes that have been sold, as individual works of art are easier to defend in court than objects that have been mass produced. .

“People think Nike is behind something because there are so many [shoes], “he said.” It’s not just one piece of art that an artist took a shoe and made. It’s someone took a whole bunch of Nike shoes, personalized them exactly. the same way and sells them to such a sophisticated point that people think Nike is involved.