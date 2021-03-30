Drew Barrymore launches his own lifestyle magazine | Entertainment





Drew Barrymore is launching his own lifestyle magazine called Drew. The ‘Blended’ actress has partnered with Bauer Media Group on the upcoming quarterly, which will feature content on beauty, travel and food. The first issue will arrive in Walmart stores on June 14, priced at $ 9.99, and will be available at other kiosks across the United States a week later. Drew – whose Drew Barrymore brands Flower Beauty, Flower Home and Beautiful have been published at Walmart – said: I have lined my walls with magazine sheets since I was 10, I have a picture of me in my room and its floor is similar to ceiling and wall to wall. I have always loved magazines because of the paper and the experience. Magazines are such an important part of my life and they are such a big part of my inspiration for everything I do. The ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ host will appear on the front cover, but it has not yet been decided if she will be on the front of each issue. Steven Kotok, chairman of Bauer Media, explained: We certainly think [Drew] It’s our best cover, but we went there more with a kind of audience listening. The reader will always decide. Obviously, she should be on the front cover and figure it out from there. When you design it too much, that’s the only way to mess it up. Like his talk show, there will be a “Dear Drew” column for fans to send in their questions and dilemmas. She continued: I love postal mail so I have a dear Drew [segment] on the show i said i love dear Abby and [Meers and I] came up with this notion of asking me questions and then giving me the answers, so this is the origin story of Dear Drew. Drew also teased that the magazine will be “very personal” and, like his TV show, it will aim to provide some much-needed “optimism”. The 46-year-old actress is cited by WWD.com like saying, “I know there will be an identity inherent in this magazine which is very commercial and very personal.” Those are the two things that I think are our strongest point of view right now and our optimism. I call our program Optimism TV. It’s a magazine of optimism. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos