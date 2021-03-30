EXO’s Baekhyun unleashes inner sensuality in ‘Bambi’ music video: Bollywood News





BYUN BAEKHYUN IS BACK! Popular member of South Korean-Chinese group EXO Baekhyun is back with his third solo mini album titled “Bambi” and unleashed her inner sensuality in the title clip. The clip follows a monochromatic theme in which the singer dons an all-black outfit as he stands at the train station when he throws a coin. Cut to the following scenes, you see him singing and dancing at the bar and underground train tunnel with several dancers, which reminds us of dark spy movies from the 70s and 80s. He embraces his sexier side while making references. to Disney classics like Bambi, Tinkerbell and Peter Pan. Cinematically, the clip is absolutely enchanting with warm but dark vibes. Title song “Bambi” is an R&B genre song composed by DEEZ, YUNSU, SAAY and Adrian McKinnon. Co-written by DEEZ and SAAY, Baekhyun takes you through the emotional journey of a mature love story intertwined with fairy-tale expressions. The lyrics express her desire to feel mature love. “Show me your eyes full of love / Your eyes and my eyes / The moment we meet when time stands still / Hold my cold hands“Flaunting her perfect vocals with harmonies and guitar melodies, the song absolutely unleashes Baekhyun’s sultry side. The album consists of six songs including ‘Love scene’ which is a mid tempo R&B song, R&B pop songs ‘Cry for love’ and ‘All I have’, Christmas outing ‘Amusement park’ which is a mid-tempo R&B song, and ‘Private life’ – a lo-fi R&B jazz song. He has recorded more than 830,000 pre-orders for his new mini-album “Bambi”, beat his own record! Overall, Baekhyun sets the sultry tone throughout the album by expressing his desire to feel and confess love in the most magical way possible. This is probably one of his strongest albums to date and before he leaves for compulsory military enlistment his gift for his fans is truly mesmerizing. The way he navigates through his feelings on the album is a reflection of Baekhyun’s growth as an artist. Baekhyun is back with his second mini album titled‘Pleasure’which dropped on May 25, 2020. The fun R&B album received a tremendous response. With the title song‘Candy’,Baekhyun released a music video that was both enjoyable and playful, and in 2019 Baekhyun made his solo debut with his R&B album.‘City lights’with‘A village’as the title track. After the 2020 close with the soulful single‘Amusement park’, he released the music video for‘Get it alone’from her first Japanese solo mini album“BAEKHYUN”which will be released on January 20, 2021. READ ALSO: Chanyeol, member of EXO, enlists in the army BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

