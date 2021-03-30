‘I didn’t know what theater was before I joined theater’: Mirzapur actor Aasif Khan

As an aspiring actor, Aasif Khan learned from a friend that the late Irrfan Khan owed his puffy eyes to wearing high powered glasses.

“I went to the optician and got myself a show with -2 power. At night I would sit and rub my eyes desperately to make them red, believing that was what added to Irrfan’s charm as an actor, ”Aasif says. indianexpress.com on the phone, adding how the 2003 film Haasil really became a turning point in his life.

Today, the 29-year-old from a small town in Rajasthan’s Chittor district is a beloved face in many web shows; you might know him as the groom Panchayat, like Babar Khan in Mirzapur or as journalist Anas Ahmad in Jamtara. His latest film Paggled with co-stars Ashutosh Rana, Sanya Malhotra, Sayani Gupta, among others, where he tries out the role of Parchun, also recently released on Netflix.

Aasif with the cast of Pagglait, recently released on Netflix. (Source: aasifkhan_1 / Instagram)

Aasif moved to Mumbai just after completing his 11th standard. Like most Indian families, her parents were pretty strict with academics – drama was never really considered a career option.

“My father worked at JK Cement, which also had a school and college. It was therefore almost predestined that we study there, then join the factory, and spend there essentially all the life ”, with the exception of the students who followed the IIT or the BTech, shares the actor.

After the death of his father in 2008 and the financial constraints that came with it, it was decided that Aasif’s older brother – who did well in his studies – would continue his studies while he took a job to support him. family. He was 16-17 years old at the time.

“I worked with a distributor for a mobile phone company, where my job was to collect forms from people all over town and then attend a public school during the second shift.” He also did other menial jobs later.

After about 1 to 1.5 years, when his brother finally finished his education and found a job, Aasif told his mother that he wanted to go to Mumbai. There was a lot of resistance, so he left without informing.

Aasif as Babar Khan webseries from Mirzapur, with Ali Fazal. (Source: aasifkhan_1 / Instagram)

Standing comedy put him on stage, Rajasthan theater taught theater

As a young boy, Aasif’s only encounter with acting was through plays and pantomimes performed in school. Or the annual Ramleela during Dussehra. the Paatal Lok Actor recalls when he played a burlesque role in a school play Ka Chat Class it was greatly appreciated and strengthened his confidence.

In fact, the then teenager also gained some recognition after he started telling jokes on stage. “I was inspired by the act of Raju Shrivastav on The great challenge of Indian laughter – be it Jaipur or Udaipur, I wouldn’t miss a chance to perform. I didn’t know it was called stand-up comedy, but that’s what I thought I wanted to pursue.

Reality hit hard after arriving in Mumbai. Running from pillar to post, Aasif realized – for the first time – that the game required proper training. But as someone who worked as a waiter in a five star hotel and later in a shopping mall, he was not earning enough to be able to afford the fees of a theater school in Mumbai. When inquiring, a friend told him about a theater group in Jaipur, a relatively affordable city.

Aasif says it wasn’t until he joined the theater that he realized acting was all about discipline and consistent practice. He enrolled at Ravindra Manch, a theater school in Jaipur, and trained with Sabir Khan, the director of the Sarthak theater group, considered one of the most prestigious theater groups in Rajasthan. “Irrfan Khan also worked with him before joining the National School of Drama. I thought I would be learning acting in four to five months, but it took a while. For the first month, I was just moving boards. I did theater for six years. In 2016, I finally felt I was ready for Mumbai.

“ Every actor should do theater ”

While doing a variety of work in the film industry, Aasif also manages to make time for acting. Currently he is performing a play which is a Rajasthanic adaptation of William Shakespeare A midsummer night’s dream. “I haven’t done anything new because of time constraints. But I take part in repeated shows of older plays, ”he says.

Theater plays a crucial role for an aspiring actor, believes the India’s Most Wanted actor. “Whether you are on stage, in front of the camera or behind it, every shape is dictated by certain characteristics. When I am on stage, my every action must be spoken for the audience. On camera, on the other hand, the technology is such that it would capture every little movement. This is where you need to be subtle. Today’s interim schools need students to become versatile and tend to overload them. I believe that the National School of Dramatic Art and the Institute of Film and Television of India are really the two main schools of drama. Rather than joining a random film school, we should do theater. “

The actor recognizes, however, that the pursuit of theater as a career is difficult in our country. “Most people think movies give better exposure. And the hard truth is that there is hardly any money in Indian theater which is why it is difficult for people to make a career out of it. Maybe it can be turned into a hobby or activity that you only do after your office hours. “

He adds, “There are only a few states where people know about the theater and buy tickets to watch it. For example, there is a rich theater culture in Gujarat. West Bengal is also known for its theater while the mobile theater is very popular in Assam.

The actor also enjoys writing poetry. (Photo credit: Aasif Khan)

‘I’m not afraid of negative reactions’

When asked if he fears negative reactions because of his roles, at a time when many web shows face legal action, Aasif says, “I believe in any art form he doesn’t. should not be censorship or unnecessary pressure because through our work we only reflect society. For me, the two most important things are that my character has to be entertaining and that he has to educate society. I am not afraid of negative reactions.

On the other hand, he likes to be carefree and avoids excessive stress at work. He reads the pray every day and make sure to come home for at least two months every year, no matter how busy her schedule is. “I love being at home – I live a very normal, regular life with my family, so I really don’t need to detox that much. My mom keeps us all very grounded, it’s not like I have a particular preference at home. Even when I’m in Mumbai, I don’t constantly think about work, unlike the culture there is.

“ Reading and writing help an actor ”

Currently at home, Aasif uses her free time to watch movies. “During the lockdown, I watched shows like Game Of Thrones and breaking Bad. I watch now Fauda on Netflix. If I watch TV, I mostly watch classic Dilip Kumar movies. He also enjoys fiction and writes occasionally, not only stories but also poetry. “Jaun Elia is my favorite shayar. Reading and writing also helps in playing, because when playing a character you need to have a thorough understanding of the text. “

Upon signing, he jokes that he hopes he can be like Manto one day – shameless and fearless. “This is my dream”.