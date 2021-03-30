Entertainment
The Louvre has digitized 482,000 works Browse the museum online, free of chargeExBulletin
Stéphanie de Sakutin / AFP via Getty Images
One of the most imposing museums in the world has announced a global digitization of its vast collection.
“The Louvre dust off its treasures, even the lesser known”, declared Jean-Luc Martinez, president and director of the Muse du Louvre, in a statement Friday. “For the first time, anyone can access the entire collection of works for free from a computer or smartphone, whether on display in the museum, on loan, even long-term, or in storage. “
Part of it is hyperbole. The entire collection is so huge that no one even knows how big it is. The official Louvre publication estimates that around 482,000 works have been digitized in its collections database, representing about three quarters of all the archives. (Museums recently redesigned homepage is designed for more casual visitors, especially those who use cell phones, with translations into Spanish, English and Chinese.)
“It’s just overwhelming,” said Andrew McClellan, professor at Tufts University and author of Inventing the Louvre: art, politics and the origins of the modern museum. The strategy of putting almost everything online is in line with the Enlightenment ideals that shaped the museum after the French Revolution, he says: “bringing together the knowledge of the world under one roof, then making it available to researchers and the public. General public”.
Large institutions have been digitizing their collections for many years, but the Louvre’s online archives required particularly exhaustive work. Each image, according to the museum, is accompanied by scientific data: “title, artist, inventory number, dimensions, materials and techniques, date and place of production, history of the object, current location and bibliography. … These Documentary entries, drawn up by curators and museum researchers, come from two databases of museum collections and are updated daily. “
Given the costs of operating these databases, McClellan and other observers questioned whether the Louvre could find ways to monetize some of these images and whether the online collection would affect actual footfall. (“I’m sure this digital content will inspire people to come to the Louvre again to see the collections in person, ”the museum director said in his statement.)
It’s also unclear how many images online may be sacred objects, sourced from countries other than France, and not meant to be casually viewed. The digital catalog includes items that may have been looted by the Nazis or colonial forces in a separate album titled “MNR” works, which stands for National Museums Recovery, or National Museums Recovery.
“This must come up against these questions of restitution and repatriation and reflect on what the digitization of cultural heritage means in a contested context”, observes Suse Anderson, professor of museum studies at George Washington University, which studies the impact of digital technology on museums. She is generally impressed, she says, with the Louvre’s online expansion, especially as she guides visitors beyond obvious works of art such as the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo.
“I am a casual navigator,” she said. “I am not the person who looks for the works of heroes. They are so easy to find. I am the person who wants to find the unexpected.”
Like the current museum, the Louvre’s online collection provides avenues for new discoveries, Anderson says. “It helps you see things that you might not otherwise have. It helps you find surprises. And that’s where I think you often relate to your own life is when you find something that resonates, it’s not what you were looking for. ”
And online, you can … Louver … the crowded crowds of tourists far behind.
