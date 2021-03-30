Connect with us

Entertainment

Bollywood Films 2021 first quarterly report | Roohi and the Mumbai saga try to draw audiences to theaters

Avatar

Published

5 mins ago

on

By


bredcrumb bredcrumb

Box office

oi-Madhuri V

|

After a lackluster 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood breathed a sigh of relief this year when theaters reopened after the lockdown was lifted. The filmmakers were quick to announce the release date of their films in preparation. However, moviegoers remain cautious about visiting movie theaters due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in many parts of the country, and Bollywood’s first quarterly report is proof of that.

bollywood-films-2021-first-quarterly-report

Movies like Roohi, Bombay Saga, Sandeep aur pinky faraar and Saina got a big screen release. Sadly, these films have failed to breathe new life into the theater industry as COVID-19 continues to lift its ugly head.

1. Roohi

Horror comedy from director Hardik Mehta Roohi starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma was the first major mainstream release in Bollywood after theaters reopened. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film surprised business analysts by collecting Rs 3.06 crore on its opening day on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri. At the end of its second week of release, the film struck a lifetime collection of Rs 21.58 crore.

2. Mumbai Saga

After that of Janhvi Kapoor Roohi, John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi’s gangster movie Bombay Saga also took the theatrical route to entertain audiences. The directors wanted a big screen release for their film. Sadly, the film has also faced the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film which received mixed reviews, raised Rs 13.43 crore by the end of its first week of release.

3. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Dibakar Banerjee’s much delayed film Sandeep aur pinky faraar finally hit theaters this year. Starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles, the neo-noir film failed to reach audiences and sank without a trace at the box office.

4. Saina

Amole Gupte’s highly anticipated biopic about badminton ace Saina Nehwal titled Saina released in theaters on March 26, 2021. The film made headlines for several reasons, including the release of Shraddha Kapoor and the alleged poster blunder. After its release, this Parineeti Chopra star failed to find an audience for the big screen. His dismal performance shocked everyone. Apparently the sports drama only managed to collect Rs 70 lakh in three days.

Along the same lines, films like Arjun Rampal’s Nail polish, Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaagaz, Vidyut Jammwal’s The power, Kajol’s Tribhanga, Parineeti Chopra’s The girl on the train, Manoj Bajpayee’s Silence … can you hear it? and Sanya Malhotra Paggled published directly on OTT platforms. Out of this lot, Nail polish, Kaagaz, Tribhanga and Paggled managed to leave a lasting impression on the audience.

READ ALSO: Godzilla vs Kong Rules The Box Office; Saina, Roohi and Mumbai Saga Witness Major Drop

READ ALSO: Roohi Movie Review: Janhvi Kapoor’s Horror Comedy Falls Flat When It Comes To ‘Kiston Mein’ Laughs And Chills

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: