Bollywood Films 2021 first quarterly report | Roohi and the Mumbai saga try to draw audiences to theaters

After a lackluster 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood breathed a sigh of relief this year when theaters reopened after the lockdown was lifted. The filmmakers were quick to announce the release date of their films in preparation. However, moviegoers remain cautious about visiting movie theaters due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in many parts of the country, and Bollywood’s first quarterly report is proof of that.

Movies like Roohi, Bombay Saga, Sandeep aur pinky faraar and Saina got a big screen release. Sadly, these films have failed to breathe new life into the theater industry as COVID-19 continues to lift its ugly head.

1. Roohi

Horror comedy from director Hardik Mehta Roohi starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma was the first major mainstream release in Bollywood after theaters reopened. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film surprised business analysts by collecting Rs 3.06 crore on its opening day on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri. At the end of its second week of release, the film struck a lifetime collection of Rs 21.58 crore.

2. Mumbai Saga

After that of Janhvi Kapoor Roohi, John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi’s gangster movie Bombay Saga also took the theatrical route to entertain audiences. The directors wanted a big screen release for their film. Sadly, the film has also faced the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film which received mixed reviews, raised Rs 13.43 crore by the end of its first week of release.

3. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Dibakar Banerjee’s much delayed film Sandeep aur pinky faraar finally hit theaters this year. Starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles, the neo-noir film failed to reach audiences and sank without a trace at the box office.

4. Saina

Amole Gupte’s highly anticipated biopic about badminton ace Saina Nehwal titled Saina released in theaters on March 26, 2021. The film made headlines for several reasons, including the release of Shraddha Kapoor and the alleged poster blunder. After its release, this Parineeti Chopra star failed to find an audience for the big screen. His dismal performance shocked everyone. Apparently the sports drama only managed to collect Rs 70 lakh in three days.

Along the same lines, films like Arjun Rampal’s Nail polish, Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaagaz, Vidyut Jammwal’s The power, Kajol’s Tribhanga, Parineeti Chopra’s The girl on the train, Manoj Bajpayee’s Silence … can you hear it? and Sanya Malhotra Paggled published directly on OTT platforms. Out of this lot, Nail polish, Kaagaz, Tribhanga and Paggled managed to leave a lasting impression on the audience.

