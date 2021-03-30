Connor McFalls of Firestone nominated for Best Actor for Playhouse Square Dazzles





Kudos to six Akron-area high school students who were named Best Actors and Actresses nominated among 14 contestants for the 2021 Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards, who returned virtually after COVID-10 forced the awards ceremony to be canceled from last year. Because not all participating schools have been able to produce a full musical this school year, only the Dazzle Awards for Best Actor and Best Actress will be awarded this year. This year’s program, which recognizes Northeast Ohio’s top teen musical theater performers, includes 12 master classes, panel discussions with Broadway professionals, and online audition workshops. The Dazzle winners, who will be named at an awards show virtually broadcast at 7 p.m. on June 1, will represent northeastern Ohio at the Virtual Jimmy Awards / National High School Musical Theater Award this summer. Akron’s appointment is Connor McFalls, a senior at Akron School for the Arts at Firestone High School. Other nominees from the Akron region are: Wilson Ha of Medina, Hawken School Mason Kacmar, Aurora High School Lauren Claxton, Wadsworth High School Gabrielle Ilg, Medina High School Hannah Tramonte, Highland High School Artistic writer Kerry Clawson can be reached at 330-996-3527 or [email protected]

