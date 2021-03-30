Daily horoscope for March 30, 2021

In this daily horoscope for March 30, the resident of Bustle Mecca Woods astrologer, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect each sign of the zodiac. Below is an overview of how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon turns into an all-or-nothing Scorpio in the wee hours of the morning. Scorpio is a sign that helps us find the courage and determination to overcome obstacles. With fearless Venus in Aries teaming up with the innovative Saturn in Aquarius in the late morning, we get the extra push needed to overcome obstacles or take a bold new direction to achieve our goals. However, with the moon in Scorpio, we have been called upon to be perfectly clear about our desires, as all is not worth the investment of time and energy.

The momentum continues as the moon in Scorpio opposes the unconventional Uranus in Taurus in the late afternoon. The best way to use this energy is to channel it to free ourselves from whatever we have stuck on or have held onto for too long. In the evening, the moon confronts the harsh Saturn in Aquarius, which could trigger frustration or feelings of loneliness. The best way to manage this energy will be to connect with our community or engage in things that nourish the mind and the heart.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and be sure to check out your March 2021 monthly horoscope.

A friendship or association may not be worth saving, especially if it comes at the expense of your emotional well-being or your sense of worth. Invest in those who invest in you.

You might feel like you are on a different page with someone regarding a career or business issue. Beware of being too compromising. Its OK to go your own way.

It’s time to pay more attention to your well-being. As such, try not to overextend or rush the timeline. If something doesn’t happen now, give it time.

A romantic situation could frustrate you today. It could be a signal to put more energy into yourself. Also, it might be time to check in and see if you both share the same values ​​and goals.

You and a loved one may disagree today. Realize that you cannot take full responsibility for the relationship. Free yourself from the need to please. Stay in your truth.

Trouble and frustrations abound today with getting things done or communicating with others. Try not to take anything too personally. What is wrong is not always a reflection of you.

You might be tempted to splurge today, but your money is better spent on something practical or something with long term benefits. With matters of the heart, a romantic relationship improves.

You might feel like you’re not getting the support you need from someone you’re invested in. Know that you cannot force others to change. The best you can do is take care of yourself.

Be aware of what you are paying your attention to today. If you are feeling heavy, look for the things that bring joy to your heart. With the work you undertake, be selective. Take time out if necessary.

You might feel like a stranger today, but it’s important that you understand what makes you unique. After all, that’s what the world needs right now. Believe in your worth.

You might feel like you’re not equipped to take the lead or execute a plan, but know you’re ready. Show what you know. People are more than happy to listen.

You might be feeling worried or disappointed today, and this is probably something you have no control over. Trust that what is intended for you will never escape you. You will get what you want.