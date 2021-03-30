In ‘Girlhood,’ writer examines her youth for signs of the woman she was to becomeExBulletin



Rethinking your childhood and adolescence can be a daunting task.

We all tell each other stories about the days of our youth, no matter how far behind us they are, and it’s easier to make these stories simple: a good childhood, a terrible one, or one so ordinary as it is. there’s no reason to think about it a lot.

By swapping stories from our teenage years with each other, we could flatten the narrative of either loving high school or hating it, the jobs we had to do during the hours we weren’t there, the first ones we were away. we were able to live. But to take the time to really consider all the ways our formative years, well, form us, is difficult. Memories are inaccurate and uneven things, and it can be painful to admit how our spongy nature during these years has forced us to imbibe lessons and messages with lasting consequences.

Melissa Febos’ third non-fiction book, Youth, takes the task of looking back seriously. While most of the essays also delve into the author’s adult life, they continue to attempt to find the child and adolescent that she was as she learned to be, to feel, to believe, and to believe. react. In the first post-prologue essay, “Kettle Holes,” Febos looks back at some of the territory she talked about when she debuted, Smart whip, about her time as a professional dominatrix in midtown Manhattan, but this time from a new perspective. People often assumed, she wrote, that she was very angry at her job, and she hesitated. “Why did I have to be angry?” she writes.

“My clients have looked for catharsis through the re-enactment of childhood trauma. They were hostages to their past, people who had robbed them of their power. I wasn’t such a hostage that I didn’t even want to think about it. I just wanted to be brave and curious and in control… I didn’t want to admit that someone had taken something from me. “

One of the most powerful themes running through these essays is Febos’ nuanced approach to the prejudices we live with, both those perpetuated on us and those we walk in with our eyes wide open. Febos understands trauma “as an event which changes a person, or for which a person changes themselves, in order to resist an event which redraws the psychic or emotional map in a lasting way which later turns out to be inhibitive. “. But not all of these events start with an injury or include clear victimization, and so Febos chooses to call some of these defining moments simply “events” because she is “not interested in defining. [her] experiences as injuries as much as examining their consequences. “

These consequences are what most Youth is ultimately on, one way or another. “Kettle Holes,” this first essay, examines the ways Febos internalized the bullying of a boy named Alex, who spat at him multiple times. Later, at his job in the dungeon, Febos spat on the men who had signed up for such treatment. In “Wild America”, Febos explores the lessons she learned in school and from other pre-teens about what was valued in a girl’s smallness, delicacy, ability to be contained; her “man’s hands”, the breasts and hips she was developing earlier than everyone else, her tanned skin and dark hair were all fake. When they were right, it was only up to those who would now start to make sex out of her. In “Thank you for taking care of yourself,” Febos is deeply uncomfortable on a cuddle party (before COVID-19, of course) because she keeps giving in to the touch she doesn’t actually want to. , and seeks to find out how widespread the practice is. ambivalent consent is, and why and how it begins.

In “Thank You …” and a few other essays, Febos weaves into the voices of the women she’s interviewed on the topics covered, which only benefits the book’s thrilling resonance. Anyone who has ever been a girl or a woman will recognize the role models Febos discovers: the unwanted contact, the expectations of our bodies, the way we become complicit in the traps set for us along the way by the patriarchal structures that rule so many. people. of our social, professional and interpersonal spheres. So many women say “yes” when they mean “maybe” or “not really” or “no” because the conditioning runs deep. “If I find it hard to say no to an invitation to lunch, to a request for work,” writes Febos, “how can you expect a teenage girl to stop a man’s hand going under? his clothes? Some do, of course, which seems miraculous.

Youth is not a universal book: it is Febos’ experiences that readers encounter and his lines of research that they follow. Its specificity is precisely why it resonates. Regardless of how diverse our childhood and teenage years, many of us hate or distrust our bodies, find it hard to say no. By following Febos’ distinct paths between the past and the present, we might realize that there is room to forge ours, and that we have just received a flashlight that helps light the way.

Ilana Masad is an Israeli-American fiction writer, critic and founder / host of The Other Stories podcast. His first novel is All of my mother’s lovers.