Ibrahim Ali Khan makes Bollywood debut with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh





Bombay: Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of actor Saif Ali Khan, is ready to enter Bollywood as he has come on board as assistant director for Karan Johar’s next project. According to a report in PinkvillaKaran’s Next Adventure will feature lead actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. This project will mark Ranveer and Alia’s second project. They previously worked in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. According to the report, if all goes according to plan, the film will hit floors by June / July and will be shot in real locations in India. Ibrahim Ali Khan as AD in the next KJo A source close to the project revealed to Pinkvilla the role of Irbahim Ali Khan as assistant director on Karan Johar’s film and said: But no, there are no plans to launch it at the moment. He came on board the film, simply because he wants to understand the process of making a film. He’s a young kid, still studying and not even deciding if he wants to be an actor or a director or whatever. Speaking of Karan’s upcoming film, the report suggested that it was a light and rooted love affair, without any social message, the kind of film audiences have resonated with Dharma with for the past three decades. . When Saif confirmed Ibrahim’s debut Previously, interacting with SpotboyE, Saif Ali Khan spoke about Ibrahims’ acting aspirations and said he believes the youngster is ready for an acting career and will continue acting after he graduates from college. . When Saif was asked if he was planning to cast Ibrahim. I don’t know if I’ll throw it. It is an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He is athletic and likes the idea of ​​being in the cinema rather than pursuing a college job. No one in the family except her sister (Sara Ali Khan) was interested in her anyway. Confirming and approving Ibrahims’ debut in Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan said: He should enter Bollywood, he looks good, more handsome than me! He’s a very charming guy. He’s still a bit young and I’m more keen on him going to college first.

