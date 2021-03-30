Actor Beau Bridges has taken a liking to Columbus: ‘It’s a beautiful and very welcoming place’





COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) A $ 3 million indie film starring Hollywood actor Beau Bridges will wrap up filming Wednesday night in Columbus, Neon Highway. Production ran in and around Columbus for almost three weeks. Monday. Bridges spoke to members of the media in Columbus and spoke about the film and Columbus. The city of the fountain and its surroundings made quite an impression on Bridges, who along with his wife, Wendy, reside in Los Angeles. The Chattahoochee River is so beautiful, ”he says. “I took a long walk there with my wife this morning. It was very cool. The region was ideal for this family production. It’s a beautiful and welcoming place for our entire business, ”said Bridges. And on days he’s not on the plateau, Bridges explores the Chattahoochee Valley. You have good restaurants here. Italian, Japanese, ”said Bridges. Line producer Stratton Leopold mentioned an Indian restaurant, Taste of India, that they had tried. “Oh, you gotta tell me that one,” Bridges said. “I didn’t do that one. And I’m vegan so I think I’m going to go to this Indian restaurant. Bridges were seen at Trevioli in downtown Rapids and Epic. But one place really made an impression, the Pasaquan, owned by Columbus State University, near Buena Vista. It’s quite interesting, ”he said. “What a bizarre place filled with art. And we walked over there. Neon Highway is a $ 3 million indie film in which Bridges plays a ramshackle country music singer who helps out a hapless young singer-songwriter, played by Rob Mayes. It’s a $ 3 million production slated for release later this year. Executive producer Craig Miller is a native of Columbus and a graduate of Hardaway High School. Bridges played roles in films that relied heavily on music, “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” in which he starred with his brother Jeff. But this one required a different level of musical work. Bridges, 79, and the crew spent a lot of time at the Loft recording studio downtown. And he toured with a historic guitar. He was played by John Lennon, by Neil Young, by George Harrison. And now, humbly, by me. By scratching it a bit. Bridges, who has appeared in films with his father, Lloyd, has his son, Zeke, acting in Neon Highway.

