Bollywood: Ajay Devgns’ poster for RRR to be released on his birthday





Actor Ajay Devgn.

Image Credit: IANS

The directors of the much talked about RRR film have a surprise for moviegoers. The First Look poster featuring Ajay Devgn will be released on the cast’s birthday as a gift to his fans. Sparking fans’ excitement over his first look at director SS Rajamouli, due out in October, Devgn took to Twitter and revealed that it will be released on April 2. It was an exciting experience to be a part of @RRRMovie! Can’t wait to show how @ssrajamouli designed my #AjayDevgnKaFiRRRstLook character, he tweeted. Previously, the makers unveiled the first posters of Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan on their birthdays. RRR also stars Jr NTR, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. RRR is said to be a fictional story set in the pre-independent era of the 1920s and will be based on the lives of two famous freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It is funded by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment. In the film, Bhatt was reportedly paired up opposite Ram Charan while Jr NTR would romanticize Morris. The film was originally slated for release on July 30, 2020. However, delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram Charan during production, have forced the makers to push back the release date. The coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown have again disrupted production. Finally, filming resumed in October of last year and the film is currently in production. RRR will be released in multiple languages ​​on October 13 of this year. Besides RRR, Devgn will also be seen at Gangubai Kathiawadi. This film marks his on-screen reunion with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after two decades. The film stars Alia Bhatt in the lead.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos