Entertainment
Are Bollywood filmmakers still biased against TV actors?
Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan and Sushant Singh Rajput are often cited as success stories that started their careers in television and then proved successful on the big screen. Actors who start their careers on the small screen often harbor dreams of Bollywood, but not everyone manages to make them come true. One of the biggest hurdles is the fact that artists who appear on daily soap operas are considered overexposed and not worth the money invested in a movie.
Actor Gurmeet Chaudhary is extremely popular among television audiences thanks to multiple soap operas and reality shows. A producer once asked him why theater audiences would pay money to watch it on the big screen when it is available for free on TV. When I was working on TV movie producers would say people watch you for free on TV, for movies they have to buy a ticket so why would they do that? Sushant Singh Rajput and I were TV stars at the same time. Sushant has proven himself on the big screen and it was only then that producers and directors started to wonder who is the next best on TV. From there, I started getting offers, says Gurmeet.
Having already done 3-4 films, Gurmeet has yet to get the kind of roles where he can use his full potential. I make a film every year, and with good people and production companies. But I have yet to receive those kind of offers for which I was brought to TV movies. The film industry has not yet discovered my talents, he adds.
Actress Mouni Roy began her career with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and appeared in several reality shows. Although she has ventured into films with Gold, RAW and Made in China, she continues to be very popular on the small screen, thanks to the runaway success of the Naagin franchise. Speaking of whether the Bollywood visibility that she is getting now was long in coming, Mouni says, My TV shows have given me a lot, so I am very grateful to them and the movies I got, that whether in gold, RAW, Made in China or in Brahmastra. I won’t say that I never wanted to make films. I’m a very hungry actor and I want a bigger and better job. I hope and pray that it doesn’t and I get a great project, an author supported role, something where I can do a lot more.
Finding top roles on the big screen can be difficult if you’re in the TV industry. Many see it as a risk not worth taking. Mrunal Thakur decided to quit the popular show Kumkum Bhagya when she was at the peak of her television career. She wasn’t taken seriously by casting directors when she started auditioning for films. On the contrary, she was instead called “an idiot” for trying her luck in the movies. “There were a lot of people in the industry, especially the casting directors, who said, ‘She’s a fool for quitting a number one show on TV and venturing into something that will never be her cup. of tea, ‘Mrunal said. She has since appeared in films like Love Sonia, Super 30 and Batla House.
Actress Hina Khan has spoken time and time again about the various prejudices that Bollywood has against TV stars. After her success with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bigg Boss 11, Hina ventured into Hindi movies. She starred in Vikram Bhatts’ film Hacked, walked the Cannes red carpet for her film Lines, but the true Bollywood chords have yet to happen for her. I tapped into a different medium, where some people accept us, others don’t. But I always make an effort and whatever projects I do I make sure that they are different from others and that they are loved. I make sure my performance is 100%, so the producers will see me and say, this girl can play, give her another project. This is the journey for us as TV actors when we step into different mediums. It’s not that easy, we are not starkids, our struggle is different.
Success stories are outnumbered by those struggling to be accepted into the big world of Bollywood. The TV stars are armed with a dedicated fandom of small screen audiences, but are mostly stuck on the fringes of the cinema, hoping for a big break that may or may not come. While Shah Rukh Khan remains a beacon of hope for many, unless filmmakers value talent over background, the gap between film and television will not be bridged.
