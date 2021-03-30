Avatar: The Last Airbender voice actor hosts Q&A in light of Wellness Week

Last Thursday, the Illini Union Board scheduled a Zoom call with Jessie Flower, Toph’s voice actor from Avatar: The Last Airbender. The event consisted of an ATLA-themed Q&A session as well as a Q&A session with Jessie Flower where attendees could ask a variety of questions of the voice actor.

How did you get into dubbing?

Oddly enough, my first voiceover gig was actually Finding Nemo, and I was the voice of all the little school fish and little turtles. In fact, it takes almost more to act than to be on screen because you have to utter every intention, every subtext just in your voice because you don’t have your body or facial expressions to. help you. I really discovered this more in the last few years, because as I got more adulthood I realized that I am so used to playing with the sounds and energy of children, and I move on. a strange transition. that in adult energy.

What was your favorite part of the cast of Avatar the Last Airbender?

Honestly, all this last year because I’m finally an adult. Everyone back when I was recording and when Zach (Aang’s voice) was recording, we were 12 and 13 while everyone was over 18 and going to clubs in Los Angeles and were cool So the coolest thing is probably I’m ‘I’m finally older and I’ve been able to reconnect with a bunch of cast members over the last few years and it started happening before COVID happened, but that kind of locked it all down last year because we were so online. I’m really connected with Olivia Hack who voices Ty Lee, Dante who voices Zuko and Jack who voices Sokka.

Was there a specific experience that stood out for you when you played the role of Toph?

It was fun because I felt quite connected with her. People are like how would you get into character? I was pretty sassy and had a lot of strong opinions already, you can ask my mom, and I usually ran around the yard barefoot anyway. I am by no means claiming to have the difficulties associated with being blind, but I had horrible eyesight and there were several times that people tried to talk to me and I did not yet have my contacts or I. didn’t have the glasses and I’d say I don’t know what you’re showing me! There are several parallels that have appeared in the scripts that have been fueled by personal experience.

What was your favorite episode to voice in Avatar?

The last episode was amazing because they tried to get as many people into the room as possible towards the end so that there was that kind of energy in the recording booth, and I believe there is had like seven microphones in the cabin. It was great because we could only go through pages without stopping and peeling off each other and seeing the other person talking to you which was really cool having it in real time because that doesn’t happen most of the time. time as a voice actor.

How did the journey of becoming a cardiovascular surgeon allow you to become a doubler?

I just had this desire to be in the world and to work and contribute to the world. My grandfather had to have quadruple bypass surgery when I was seven, and when it happened I thought I would only fix them next time or I could fix someone’s grandfather. ‘another if the same happened to them. I recognized that school was going to be my life for the next 12 to 13 years or more if I became a cardiovascular specialist in surgery and realized it wasn’t for me. I took a scriptwriting course because it sounded interesting to me and ended up being my favorite part, and I ended up focusing on scriptwriting and filmmaking.

If you could become any character in Avatar, who would it be and why?

In real life I’m probably a mix of Toph and Ty Lee which is funny because I ended up clicking with Olivia Hack not because she’s Ty Lee but it worked like that. I’m really into the circus arts actually, I do trapeze and ariel and polls. I think I would love to be Ty Lee because she’s very confident in herself, and I feel like she’s the most balanced character. She’s a bit of a pushover, I grant her, but honestly thinking of everyone besides Uncle Iroh, who is an abyss of wisdom, I think she’s the most mentally healthy.

What do you think of Legend of Korra?

If you watch it as a separate show and don’t see it as the sequel to Avatar, that’s fantastic because it’s a whole different tone. It’s a totally different culture, a different era, and a different style of animation. Sometimes people draw parallels between Toph and what Bolin ended up being, so that was kind of cool because I was like you were meant to be me, but now you are you. Overall I think it’s a great show.

What did you learn from your scriptwriting experience?

I recognize the importance of having the necessary dialogue. Obviously you need to deepen a conversation in the scene because I’ve read so many scripts in my life, and once you’ve read so many you wonder what the person is saying. Dialogue is kind of a nugget that I really practiced, massaged and took notes on because no matter what you like to write or how you like to write unless it’s a silent movie, the dialogue is what’s going on. carry out.

What do you think of Tophs’ progression in Legend of Korra?

I feel like that was pretty specific and people usually ask me, isn’t it interesting that she became the chief of police? I’m like, no, because internally who you are, when you’re about 10, is who you are forever in a sense. But people say Toph always wanted to break the rules and I think her role makes sense because she’s in charge of making them now. She’s at the top, so there are no rules to break.

It also makes sense that she wasn’t the most empathetic mom and was probably very intense because she didn’t know how to be nice. Her examples of parenting were Katara or her real parents which was stuffy, and while she didn’t want to completely suffocate the kids, she wasn’t going to let them sit and do anything because she ran. everywhere and had an affair in her life. It was probably a very interesting dynamic but I thought they represented them very well.

Are you widely recognized in public?

No one knows who I am. I walked around in my Toph costume at the San Diego conference and people complimented my cosplay. It’s a bit more of being a voice actor because no one necessarily knows who you are and what you look like. Social media is changing that, but it’s cool because you can finally put a face to the voices.

If you could bend one item in real life, which one would it be?

I would probably choose the earth, and I know it’s a loophole, but actually, I feel like the earth is the most useful for me and would be the most realistic for me to bend over.

Which episode was the most difficult to film and why?

I would say from the start that it was maybe one of my favorite episodes, “The Library”, because it was the first episode that I had to do a lot of grunting when I was holding the library. It’s a little hard on your throat, and I was shot because my voice was so painful after that. I got a little better over time, but whenever there was a high impact fight or bend scene my throat got pulled because I wasn’t doing this daily.

What TV shows and anime do you like to watch?

I love Kim Possible and I used to read Sailor Moon comics obsessively, and I know that basically because everyone loved Sailor Moon but it’s awesome. Those were the two big things I watched when I was younger because I wasn’t allowed to watch TV a lot as a kid and I read things more often.

What’s your favorite bagel?

I have surprised myself in recent years. In fact, I like all bagels now. I was a hardcore blueberry now, honestly I’m into all bagels.

What’s your favorite piece of advice from Uncle Iroh?

I talked about this moment a lot because I think Toph and Uncle Iroh are parallels in a way because they realized they wanted to do something different from their family’s expectations and had to break it up. that and forge their own path. The two of them end up being little hobbits in the forest, and I love their moment in “The Chase” when they can sit and have tea together for a few minutes. In that time, there are little nuggets of comfort for each other. I think that’s a big deal, especially as someone who likes to do things on my own because I’m independent and it’s good to let your friends and family help you. It’s extremely difficult for me to do but huge, especially at university.

Do you think Zuko and Katara should have ended up together?

You know that Dante (Zuko’s voice actor) actually sells Zutara shirts, and I was tempted to sell Tokka (ship Sokka and Toph) shirts as well. I’m torn because it’s a beautiful picture and they look so alike and there is chemistry, but when it comes to building a family and a healthy environment for the kids, Aang is 1000% the best choice for this. I think for family, health, and success, Aang is the best option, but for the soap opera version we all want to watch, so yeah, they should have ended up together.

