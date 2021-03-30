Verizon CEO sees salary increase in 2020 to $ 19.1 million





3:35 p.m. PDT 03/29/2021



by



Etan Vlessing



Hans Vestberg, who heads the telecommunications giant, received $ 18 million in 2019, ahead of last year’s fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Hans Vestberg, chairman and CEO of telecommunications giant Verizon, saw his 2020 total compensation increase to $ 19.09 million, from $ 18.09 million in 2019. In an SEC filing on Monday, Verizon revealed that Vestberg’s base salary was $ 1.5 million for the past two years, but that he had received $ 13.3 million in stock awards. last year, up from $ 12 million in 2019. This was offset by lower compensation for Vestberg’s non-stock incentive plan. to $ 3.63 million in 2020 from $ 4.12 million a year earlier. Vestberg’s 2020 payment package was won amid the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic on the wider economy and as the telecommunications giant continued to lose pay-TV subscribers while recruiting new broadband customers . The regulatory filing also said that Verizon CFO Matthew Ellis saw his total compensation for 2020 increase slightly to $ 8.82 million, from $ 8.44 million a year earlier. In January, Verizon said it lost 72,000 net pay-TV subscribers to its consumer video service FiOS in the fourth quarter, down from a loss of 51,000 in the same period of the previous year and a loss of 61,000. in the third trimester. During the fourth quarter, Verizon also added 92,000 net customers for FiOS consumer Internet service, up from 35,000 a year ago. Last November, Verizon revealed it was selling its HuffPost media brand to BuzzFeed as part of a deal that saw Verizon take a minority stake in BuzzFeed.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos