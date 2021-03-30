Miranda Lambert recalls writing ‘Over You’ with ex Blake Shelton

It’s been almost six years since Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton went their separate ways, but during their time together the former spouses shared some special moments.

Today Lambert opens up on one of those moments, explaining how she and her ex not only made great music together, but they also made music that helped her family heal years afterward. to have suffered a devastating loss.

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert co-wrote her song “Over You,” which won song of the year trophies at the CMA and ACM awards. Kevin Winter / Getty Images for ACM

My ex-husband, Blake, had lost a brother, and it’s one of those times when, even though you’re married to someone, sometimes you find something new about them, Lambert shared in a interview with singer-songwriter and podcast host Kelleigh Bannen for Pommes Radio Essentials. Guys don’t open up about things, but he started telling me about experiencing it all.

The Sheltons’ older brother Richie died in a car crash in 1990 at the age of 24. changed her life forever.

Since Shelton is a prolific songwriter himself, Lambert asked him if he had written about the painful experience. He told her that he had never made this attempt to overcome his grief by singing.

He was like, ‘Well my dad just said,’ You just can’t get over it. You get used to it. ” And I was like, ‘Well, could we write it down? Do you want to give it a try or is it overwhelming? “She recalls.” I would never try to write your story because I haven’t experienced it, but maybe I could help because I’m an outside perspective. I can feel your pain talking to me right now. ‘”

Related

This conversation led the two to sit down and write On you, a track from the 2011 Lamberts studio album, Four the Record, which tackles the sting of grief.

I will miss you / They say everything will be fine / But I’m never gonna get over it, the lyrics read.

The single went on to win Lambert and Shelton the CMA and ACM awards for song of the year. But looking back on the track now, that’s not what stands out for Lambert.

“It was really a special moment,” she said of the creation of the hit. “I’m so happy that we shared this song and that she helped her family heal, to have this together.”

I lost my brother 27 years ago today. I was only 14 at the time but it changed my life forever … Made me realize that life is precious and there is no time like NOW to go .. . We still miss you Richie !! Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 13, 2017

But ultimately, it’s an injury that never heals completely.

Look, you’ll never get over it, Shelton said in a 2018 interview with Cowboys and Indians magazine. For me, my brother was my big brother. I mean, I wanted to be him. I wanted to be like him, dress like him, listen to what he listened to and be in the things he was in. So when he was killed in a car crash, it was literally like the world had gone silent. There was a void in my world all of a sudden, and I’m still not over it. I’m just used to it.