Entertainment
Miranda Lambert recalls writing ‘Over You’ with ex Blake Shelton
It’s been almost six years since Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton went their separate ways, but during their time together the former spouses shared some special moments.
Today Lambert opens up on one of those moments, explaining how she and her ex not only made great music together, but they also made music that helped her family heal years afterward. to have suffered a devastating loss.
My ex-husband, Blake, had lost a brother, and it’s one of those times when, even though you’re married to someone, sometimes you find something new about them, Lambert shared in a interview with singer-songwriter and podcast host Kelleigh Bannen for Pommes Radio Essentials. Guys don’t open up about things, but he started telling me about experiencing it all.
The Sheltons’ older brother Richie died in a car crash in 1990 at the age of 24. changed her life forever.
Since Shelton is a prolific songwriter himself, Lambert asked him if he had written about the painful experience. He told her that he had never made this attempt to overcome his grief by singing.
He was like, ‘Well my dad just said,’ You just can’t get over it. You get used to it. ” And I was like, ‘Well, could we write it down? Do you want to give it a try or is it overwhelming? “She recalls.” I would never try to write your story because I haven’t experienced it, but maybe I could help because I’m an outside perspective. I can feel your pain talking to me right now. ‘”
This conversation led the two to sit down and write On you, a track from the 2011 Lamberts studio album, Four the Record, which tackles the sting of grief.
I will miss you / They say everything will be fine / But I’m never gonna get over it, the lyrics read.
The single went on to win Lambert and Shelton the CMA and ACM awards for song of the year. But looking back on the track now, that’s not what stands out for Lambert.
“It was really a special moment,” she said of the creation of the hit. “I’m so happy that we shared this song and that she helped her family heal, to have this together.”
But ultimately, it’s an injury that never heals completely.
Look, you’ll never get over it, Shelton said in a 2018 interview with Cowboys and Indians magazine. For me, my brother was my big brother. I mean, I wanted to be him. I wanted to be like him, dress like him, listen to what he listened to and be in the things he was in. So when he was killed in a car crash, it was literally like the world had gone silent. There was a void in my world all of a sudden, and I’m still not over it. I’m just used to it.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]