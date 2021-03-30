Cardi B laments one-sided history lessons | Entertainment





Cardi B has taught “one-way” history classes in American schools. The 28-year-old rap star – who is the daughter of a Dominican father and a Trinidadian mother – took to Twitter to educate Americans on the story of her ancestors. She wrote on the microblogging platform: “One last thing I want to make Americans understand. Colonization didn’t just happen in the United States. In fact, the first diaspora boat and the slaves arrive in the Dominican Republic. Our Haitian brothers and sisters and DR were put against each other by their colonizers Spain and France. (sic) “ The “WAP” hitman then lamented the American education system, suggesting that the population is not sufficiently well informed about important historical events. She said: “I wish I could talk more about the history and the one-sided history that this school gives us. Besides all this Latin lesson I am giving you, there is so much that I have learned that if I mention it I feel like the government is going to OFF me. I’m just going to talk to myself tho. (sic) “ Cardi had previously insisted that she would continue to speak out on social media. The rapper explained that she would not hesitate to post divisive things on social networks, after lamenting criticism of US President Joe Biden. She wrote on Twitter: “How are they already trying to impeach Biden? He hasn’t even been *** in the White House yet. It shows me how delusional and stupid people can be. (Sic) “ Cardi – who is one of the world’s best-selling artists – was then asked to “stay [her] lane ”and avoid talking about politics on social media. In response, the outspoken star explained, “This is my way. I’m an American who pays taxes properly? Are you a politician? …. No! So how is it? your landless country more than mine? (Sic) “

