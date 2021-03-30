Ajaz Khan arrested by BCN in connection with Bollywood drug link investigation

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has placed actor Ajaz Khan in custody, ABP News has reported. According to some reports, the BCN also carried out raids at various locations linked to the actor. The actor was taken into custody after returning to Mumbai from Rajasthan.

Ajaz Khan is reportedly accused of belonging to the Batata gang. Shadab Batata, son of Farooq Batata, was arrested earlier by the NCB and drugs worth Rs. 2 crore were reportedly recovered from the same. Shadab Batata is accused of supplying drugs to Bollywood celebrities.

Ajaz Khan also found himself on the wrong side of the law earlier. He was arrested by Mumbai Police in April 2020 for community remarks he made in a Facebook Live video.

In his Facebook Live video, Ajaz Khan basically said: If an ant dies a Muslim is responsible, if an elephant dies a Muslim is responsible. In the event of an earthquake in Delhi, a Muslim is responsible, that is, a Muslim is responsible for any incident. But have you ever thought about who is responsible for this conspiracy?

He had found himself in a controversy after claiming that he would choose the Quran over the Indian Constitution anytime and anytime. The controversial actor had also received support from Congress leader Hardik Patel.

The NCB has investigated the Bollywood drug link following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Different actors and actresses were summoned and questioned on this subject. Some were also arrested.