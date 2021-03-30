Angrezi Medium Makers shares heartfelt note on actor Irrfan’s win at Filmfare Awards







On Saturday March 27, Irrfan won his fifth Filmfare award and his second award for best actor in a leading (male) role for Angrezi Medium. The actor even won the Lifetime Achievement award that same night and stirred up excitement in the industry. Today, the creators of Angrezi Medium and Hindi Medium shared a heartfelt note on their big-winning main actor at the Filmfare Awards.

Expressing their love for Irrfan and appreciation, Maddock Films shared on their social media: “As you celebrate this victory and remember the last, from step to step you have taken the world by storm with your unlimited talent. We are so honored to be a a part of your cinematic journey. But most of all a big thank you for so much more, for celebrating life and laughing through it all. We have been a part of this race and are very happy to celebrate your victories. Thank you for #HindiMedium, for #AngreziMedium and thank you for everything else! #Irrfan @irrfan #VimalElaichiFilmfareAwards @filmfare “ Irrfan’s son Babil received the Lifetime Achievement Award and Best Actor Award on Saturday night on behalf of his father. Babil even shared a touching speech when he went to receive the award saying he was supposed to learn acting from his father Irrfan, but the actor was hospitalized and unfortunately did not return. The young man said he would learn theater from other actors and his father’s friends like Jaideep Ahlawat and Pankaj Tripathi. Babil’s emotional speech made everyone teary-eyed. Surprisingly, Irrfan even won the Best Actor award in 2018 for Hindi Medium. The actor was ill at the time and was unable to win his award. Irrfan will be sorely missed.







