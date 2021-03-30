Why Kelsea Ballerini Covered Kelly Clarkson In ‘The Voice’





Kelsea Ballerini revealed why she was sitting in Kelly Clarkson’s chair on “The Voice” this week. Ballerini, who coached singers in Season 15 and was Team Kelly’s celebrity mentor in Season 16, said on Twitter that it was his love for Clarkson that led to his surprise appearance in The Battle Rounds for the current season. “When @kellyclarkson calls you and asks you to keep his seat warm, you take all those years to be his super fan at work”, Ballerini written on twitter. “Thanks @johnlegend @nickjones and ole pops @blakeshelton for making me feel like part of the @NBCTheVoice family.” “I am forever #teamkelly … every battle round!” added Ballerini in a second tweet. Ballerini offered even more details during a interview with “Entertainment Tonight», Revealing that he had only been asked to play the part one day before he had to start filming. “I was at my house in Nashville and got a text from Kelly around 9pm, like ‘Hey girl … I’m not feeling well. I don’t have COVID, but with the protocols, (I) don’t feel safe going there, could you cover the Battle Rounds for me? Said Ballerini. “So I got on the plane, studied everything and watched everything. I landed, the hair and makeup, the set, I said hello to Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton , I got in Kelly’s seat and said ‘Fake it until you get there!’ “ Related In a brief video shared ahead of Ballerini’s first appearance last week, the country singer joked that the other judges should “just pretend (that she was) Kelly” and showed Clarkson’s penchant for joking with the ‘Coach Blake Shelton. Dancers says “AND” that Clarkson was watching a livestream from the show “and going after Blake all the time.” Clarkson also thanked Ballerini for his intervention. “Thank you very much @KelseaBallerini for sitting down while I felt under the weather!” wrote Clarkson on social media. “I know my team is in good hands with you !! You won’t want to miss this !!” Dancers says “AND” that she “really enjoyed” her time on the show. “I didn’t have time to get nervous, because it was so fast, and it’s good for me,” Ballerini said. “If I know there’s something coming up I think about it and get so nervous and anxious, so it was actually a real blessing. But yeah, I really enjoyed sitting in the seat, I’m not going to lie. Related:







