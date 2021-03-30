5 social media beauty trends illustrated by these Bollywood beauties

Social media is a fabulous place that leaves us in awe of some of the best trends to inspire us. This time around, we have some of the best beauty trends that have already hit the internet. Some of these trends have been a favorite even in Bollywood which we will surely see more of in the coming year. These trends probably have a lot to do with increasing the time we spend at home, allowing us to maintain our beauty routine. Even though some trends of 2020 continue, like curtain bangs and skin care tools, these are trends worth talking about.

5 famous beauty trends on social media in 2021

1. Middle separation

Well whether you’re a Gen Z or a Millennial, this is probably one of the easiest trends to use. The argument can go on about side dividers being a millennial phenomenon, but it’s safe to say that we love the elegance of a center partition. Not only does it contour the face more if you have layers, it’s versatile to make any outfit even more sophisticated. Kiara Advani is an ardent defender of this style that she often wears with her Indian looks or her avant-garde pants.

2. All Over Blush

Gone are the days when you added blush to the apples of your cheek while smiling to highlight the good spots on your face. For many face shapes, beauty bloggers around the world have determined that a circular motion from the middle of the cheek to the temples results in a raised appearance. Others go to the extreme by applying it to the tip of the nose, confusing everyone with a cold. Either way, this clean look is perfect for summer and we can’t wait to try it out for ourselves.

3. Gunmetal eyelids

If smoky eye makeup is too extreme and light colors make you look pale, ditch them for eye makeup with bronze tones. Copper and gold undertones can be left alone for festive occasions, while glittering dark and silver grays give you that glam gothic look you never thought you needed. Do you know what is the best part about this makeup? All you need with shimmering outfits is that wash of color on your lids, as Janhvi Kapoor shows.

4. Glass skin

Glass skin may have reached its peak on the Korean beauty forehead, but its effects have been felt around the world. Glass skin is when your skin is healthiest not only on the outside but also on the inside. All that the glass skin is about is to achieve a luminescent glow that mimics the shine of a glass. You can achieve this look by leading a healthy lifestyle and devoting enough time to your skin care regimen to make it glow like gold.

5. High-finish drugstore makeup

It is not a given that very expensive products give fabulous results and lately the switch to makeup in the drugstore has been a respite for many people sitting at home. Not only social media influencers but also many makeup artists in the industry rely on highly effective and profitable products which are a big part of the popularity of this trend. What we love most about this trend is that the finish it offers is as good if not better than many high end products and at less than half the price.

