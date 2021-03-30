Inside Hollywood’s Rush to take advantage of NFTs

“We have been inundated with famous clients and estates trying to figure out how to get involved in this area,” says Darren Julien of Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles.

However, Hollywood’s complex chain of ownership and copyright issues are causing some industry watchers to question whether digital content created for rental has the same NFT potential as the work of an individual artist, like Beeple’s elaborate digital collage “Everyday: The First 5000 Days”, which sold earlier this month for $ 69 million.

Julien advises his clients to avoid selling digital assets such as movie clips or videos as NFT – that is, works that use digital certificates of authenticity based on crypto technology. -currency – due to the challenges of copyright and the fact that distribution can be difficult to control in the digital world. world.

Even if the owner retains the copyright in a work, Julien said, a sale of NFT could attract far less than expected if copyright is excluded because copyright is “where the copyright is.” value ”when it comes to Hollywood paraphernalia, Julien said.

Owning a digital asset does not have the same bragging rights as a physical object, such as John Lennon’s guitar or a basketball signed by Michael Jordan and Michael Jackson, which can be shown to friends or hung on your wall. Additionally, videos and movie clips often contain images of music and celebrities that may require additional licensing or permission from the artist or domain, complicating potential NFT deals.

In a recent case, skateboarder Nathan Apodaca – aka Doggface – wanted to make an NFT out of a viral TikTok video of himself skateboarding while drinking cranberry juice. But the TikTok music video showed Apodaca’s skate on Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” which is part of the Warner Music Group catalog. According to TMZ, The Apodaca team approached Stevie Nicks, who wrote “Dreams,” and offered him 50% of the profits from a potential NFT. She refused it. TMZ reported that he is still planning an NFT sale of the clip – but without the song. The opening offer was to start at $ 500,000.

While converting existing material to NFT poses legal challenges, UTA’s Silverman said there may be more opportunities to create original works specifically for the NFT space. “Whether it be Grimes or 3lau or Halsey, there has been tremendous enthusiasm around the amazing works at the center of these drops, ”she said, referring to the musical artists who have created visual arts or exclusive music for the NFT market. “And I’m especially excited about all of these collaborations we’re seeing between mainstream artists and those more endemic to the digital world.”

David Pakman, a partner at venture capital firm Venrock, also has high hopes for NFTs. “The major owners of intellectual property, especially the entertainment companies that have already embraced collectibles, will be everywhere,” he told TheWrap, adding that Marvel, owned by Disney, and other big brands entertainment products, including the Harry Potter franchise, are “very ripe for adoption. digital collectibles.”

In addition to licensing merchandise based on its movies or TV shows, Pakman said a studio could create a limited edition NFT of an item such as a “Star Wars” digital lightsaber that can be used in video games, for example. It might have special powers that set it apart from other elements of the games – and likely increase its value, he added.

And there’s an additional reason why studios might turn to NFTs, Pakman said: They can become a recurring revenue stream because every time they are sold or resold, the studio (or creator) suffers a loss. small reduction.

But many remain skeptical about the NFT market for creatives in the entertainment industry. Much of Hollywood’s intellectual property is created for rental, explained Barry Mallen, an entertainment and property litigation lawyer for Levinson Arshonsky & Kurtz. This means that a Disney animator cannot sell unused design or development drawings as NFT. “You can be the artist, but that does not mean that you are the author for the purposes of copyright law, and only the author is deemed to be the copyright owner,” said Mallen. “If the artist works alone, that would be good, but if the artist creates this work as part of a job for your employer, there will be problems.”

From a buyer’s perspective, Mallen added, it is impossible to assess the current or future market value of an NFT. In the case of Beeple’s work, what was paid for was not necessarily what the piece was worth to a buyer. “We had a sexy performer and someone who was willing to pay a lot of money for something in a new medium,” Mallen said. “We are still waiting to see the market develop in order to finally see what these things are worth. It is an artificial market. “

And while NFTs have garnered widespread attention in recent weeks, including a sketch on “Saturday Night Live,” there is no guarantee that these collectibles will have lasting value for years to come. “I don’t think there is a market for these digital products right now,” Mallen said. “Can you resell this collage for $ 69 million?” I do not know.”