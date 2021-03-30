Entertainment
BCN arrests actor Ajaz Khan in suspected drug case, ongoing raids at 2 locations
Continuing its crackdown on drug use and supply in India’s financial capital, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested actor Ajaz Khan on Tuesday in an investigation into a larger drug union. The controversial Bollywood actor was arrested at Mumbai airport upon his return from Rajasthan. According to reports, Khan’s name surfaced two days ago when his name surfaced during questioning of an alleged drug trafficker identified as Shadab Khan.
The anti-drug agency arrested Shadab Khan two days ago for trafficking prohibited narcotics. According to sources, actor Ajaz Khan has been accused of being part of the “ Batata Gang ” which runs a drug union in Mumbai. At present, the BCN is also carrying out raids on two separate sites in Mumbai. It remains to be determined whether any contraband items have been seized from Khan’s possession.
NCB’s crackdown on drug supply
Significantly, the BCN has been waging a widespread crackdown on the illegal supply of banned substances in Mumbai for several months now. On Sunday same, the anti-drug agency detained a Nigerian national in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, allegedly with 200 grams of Rs 20 lakh mephedroneworth on the illicit market. The foreigner, identified as Kenneth Ezi, was arrested on Sunday after the BCN received a denunciation. Ezi was listed under NDPS, an NIA official said, adding that the agency had recorded four drug cases in 24 hours.
The NCB also raided three locations in Mumbai and Thane and seized various drugs, an official said on Sunday, adding that four people were arrested while a teenage girl was detained. During the operation which began on Saturday evening and continued until Sunday morning, the NCB seized 165 grams of mephedrone, 20 fingerprints (0.5 grams) of LSD, 8 grams of MDMA / ecstasy tablets with those arrested. The raids were carried out in the suburbs of Mahim and Andheri, and in the nearby town of Thane.
The accused are identified as Mark DeCosta, Abdul Kadir, Naziya Shaikh, Imran Shaikh and a teenage girl. Under a new modus operandi adopted by racketeers, teenage girls are being used for drug trafficking, the official said. Further investigation is underway, he added.
