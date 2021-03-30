Ray Winstone to narrate documentary about British stuntmen in Hollywood – Deadline





EXCLUSIVE: Sexy beast and The dead Actor Ray Winstone will transform his cockney tones into a feature documentary at the height of British stuntmen in Hollywood. Produced by Canal Cat Films Production in association with Red Rock Entertainment and Verax Films, Hollywood Bulldogs: The Rise and Fall of the Great British Stuntman will see Winstone tell the story of a small community of British stuntmen who dominated Hollywood in the ’70s and’ 80s. The film is directed by Jon Spira (Anyone can play the guitar) and features a cast of stuntmen including Vic Armstrong, Paul Weston, Rocky Taylor, Greg Powell, Ray Austin, Jim Dowdall, Richard Hammatt and Frank Henson. Former bouncers, gangsters and demobilized soldiers were ready to do the dangerous work on set, paving the way for a new generation of professional stuntmen. It reveals celebratory stories and behind-the-scenes glimpses of blockbusters such as James Bond, Indiana Jones, Superman, Rambo, Star wars and Extraterrestrial. Abacus Media Rights enhances international sales. Managing Director Jonathan Ford said: “This is the first documentary to unite this legendary community, telling their own stories in their own words and revealing the exciting and very dangerous life behind the scenes in Hollywood.” Hollywood Bulldogs: The Rise and Fall of the Great British Stuntman is produced by Hank Starrs (Elstree 1976) and produced by Adam F. Goldberg, Liam Dunne, Robert Hornak, Gary Collins, Michael Cowan and Arvind Desai.







