Are Miley Cyrus and Yungblud dating? Yungblud Girlfriend Report





Page six threw cold water on dating rumors that erupted after Miley Cyrus and Yungblud were pictured together at 15 Hannah montana Birthday party. In the photos Cyrus shared from the party, her and Yungblud posed together. In the photos taken by the paparazzi, the two appear ‘comfortable’ next to each other, Yungblud stroking Cyrus’ hair and apparently putting a finger in his mouth in two strokes. Page six ran earlier. Raymond HallGetty Images But several sources cut off any romantic connection, saying on the way out that Yungblud is taken. A source said that Yungblud and Cyrus, “are not dating. He’s been dating Jesse Jo Stark for a while and they’re very serious. Stark, singer-songwriter and best friend of Bella Hadid, has been with Yungblud for at least six months, the source added. Us weekly also reported that Yungblud and Stark were together, a source telling the outlet that the two had been involved for a few months. Cyrus last dated Cody Simpson and their relationship ended in August 2020. Cyrus clarified their status at the time on Instagram Live, saying, “It turned out that my boyfriend and I have broken up. It has been confirmed by a “trusted source” even though no one is trustworthy in a relationship except the individuals who participate in it. But right now, two halves cannot make a whole, and we are individually working on ourselves to become the people we want to be, just like everyone else at this age. Cyrus was previously married to Liam Hemsworth after dating him for a decade. Their divorce was finalized in January 2020. Cyrus posted an Instagram about being single in February 2021, saying she was ready to go out after the coronavirus pandemic ended. She captioned the video herself: “Man. Being single sucks. All I do is ALL I WANT! Bahabahahahahabahahhahaha! “ This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Alyssa bailey

News and Strategy Writer

Alyssa Bailey is the News and Strategy Editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).







