6 Bollywood Inspired Ideas To Add To Your Closet

Daylight saving time is almost here and once again we’re here to prepare for the trends of the season that will ensure we only look the best this time of year. People set trends on a daily basis and we can more or less see people donning them on their way to the mall, casual lunches with friends, etc. Who said the fashion streets couldn’t be your own personal catwalks, eh? Let these celebs help you find your next outfit of the season right across the street for a chic entrance wherever you go. These cool, edgy summer street outfits should be on your hit list for the next time you head out.

6 summer outfits inspired by Bollywood stars

1. Deepika Padukone

Whoever said ripped jeans are old news, think again. Never one to shy away from experimentation, Deepika Padukone ditched her casual jeans for an edgy YSL ripped pair with wide-legged bottom and white bralette for one of her most stylish casual chic outfits to date. Don’t miss her oversized Kanika Goyal shirt which further upped the cool factor to her look.

What we liked: She kept her look relaxed despite being on a dinner date and went with heels instead to add a chic touch to her street-style summer outfit.

2. Alia Bhatt

Tie-dye has made one of the sleekest comebacks of recent times, but it surely peaked in the spring of 2021. Alia Bhatt has been the real leader of this trend and seems to be just beginning. Your pair of shorts and a tee are your best friend during the hot summer months, but a tie-dye choice gives your summer wardrobe a must-have style update that can be worn like you. wish it.

What we liked: Alia Bhatt’s tie-dye tee gave the classic summer look a colorful upgrade that can be worn with a pair of slides or sneakers.

3. Kiara Advani

We know monochrome outfits can be hard to come by, especially if you’re working with neutral colors like white. Kiara Advani saw no harm in transforming this summer street outfit into a chic outfit with a little color block. She paired a tank top with a pair of slumped white denims that are making its way into Bollywood and paired it with a pair of peach heels to break up the monotony.

What we liked: This simple outfit was designed for summer days, making it utterly stylish and easy to recreate with readily available basics.

4. Janhvi Kapoor

Joggers and sneakers are the first thing that comes to mind when we think of athletics. Janhvi Kapoor takes it a few steps higher by choosing to go the pastel route with her sleek take on her comfy track outfit for a day at the beach. Pastel and sorbet hues are this season’s most popular color palette and it’s a great way to incorporate both trends into a street-style summer outfit.

What we liked: Janhvi Kapoor ditches the usual baggy athletic styles in muted tones for something more elegant in pretty summery hues.

5. Ananya Panday

With the rise of staple dressing, Ananya Panday couldn’t stay away from this trend for too long. But how do you add this trend to a summer street style outfit? Keep the cottage top look understated with baggy pants and step up the style like the star herself with a pair of heels for an elegant evening outfit perfect for a summer evening.

What we liked: Ananya Panday successfully merges the two styles for an urban style summer outfit as stylish as possible for a daytime lunch or dinner.

6. Shanaya Kapoor

Everyone loves a basic outfit that consists of blue jeans and a white tee, but how often do you see an edgy take on this classic that can easily turn into a street style summer outfit? Shanaya Kapoor adds a pair of loose fit ripped boyfriend jeans with a white cropped top and frankly we think our summer is now sorted with this unique look. Shanaya Kapoor wears it to relax at home, but the possibilities are endless with this outfit.

What we liked: Shanaya Kapoor adds funk to this classic interpretation that makes for a fabulous summer outfit.

Are you ready for summer with these street style outfits?

