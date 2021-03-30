Magnificent McGregor: Actor Ewan McGregor turns 50 and how about a cinematic marathon?





Today is the 50th birthday of English actor Ewan McGregors. So if anyone needs an excuse for a cinematic marathon or maybe a justification for watching the Moulin Rouge! for the 15th time, here are some notable McGregor films from decades past. Trainspotting Mark Renton (McGregor) is unemployed, lives with his parents and is addicted to heroin. But when he meets Diane (Kelly Macdonald), his will to choose life slowly begins to return to him. Talk about a thirst for life. Trainspotting is available on Amazon Prime Video. Red Mill! A cross between Cabaret and La Traviata, Baz Luhrmanns Moulin Rouge! follows a young writer named Christian (McGregor) as he returns to a particularly surreal period in his life. Christian moved to the Paris Montmartre district, intending to join the bohemian movement, and joined a troupe of artists led by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. While helping the group complete their latest musical, Christian falls in love with Satine, a famous courtesan portrayed by Oscar nominee Nicole Kidman. Red Mill! is available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. Salmon fishing in Yemen Fishing expert Albert Jones (McGregor) is approached by a consultant (Emily Blunt) working for a Yemeni sheikh in hopes of bringing fly fishing to his country. Jones initially rejects the project, believing it to be totally unworkable. But when it comes to understanding the potentially positive policy implications, he is dedicated to making the impossible possible. Salmon Fishing in Yemen is available on Vudu and Amazon Prime Video. Black hawk down Based on Mark Bowdens’ 1999 non-fiction book of the same name, Black Hawk Down chronicles the events that followed an ill-fated US military raid in 1993 in Mogadishu, Somalia. A team filled with new recruits and new commanders, including SSG Matt Eversmann (Josh Hartnett) and SPC John Grimesey Grimes (McGregor), take part in the raid. But when another soldier (Orlando Bloom) sustains serious injuries after falling from a Black Hawk helicopter, the whole plan goes up in smoke. Black Hawk Down is available on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. Emma (1996) In her role as mistress of her father’s estate, Emma Woodhouse (Gwyneth Paltrow) is generally more independent than most women of her time could reasonably hope to be. Beautiful, intelligent and wealthy, Emma has all the time in the world to mingle with the lives of those around her, including Frank Churchill (McGregor). She has the best of intentions, but even the best-prepared plans fall apart. Emma is available on Hulu and Apple TV. Beginners After the death of his mother, Oliver (McGregor) is stunned when Hal, his terminally ill father (Christopher Plummer), finally comes out to him. A few years later, after Hals’ death, Oliver struggles with depression, misses his parents, his artistic career fails, and he can’t stop thinking about his childhood. But when Oliver meets an actress named Anna (Mélanie Laurent), his world starts to improve again. Beginners is available on Hulu and HBO Max. Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith Three years after the outbreak of the Clone Wars, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (McGregor) and Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) work together to save Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) from the clutches of General Grievous. They succeed, but Grievous escapes. Back in the Jedi Council, questions on the Palpatines’ agenda begin to mount. Anakin is asked to spy on Palpatine. But, as his bitterness towards the council increases and his bond with Palpatine grows stronger, Anakin chooses the dark side. Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith is available on Disney +. Honorable mentions: Shallow Grave, The Pillow Book, Velvet Goldmine and Big Fish. McGregor won his first Golden Globe in 2018 for Fargo Televisions in his portrayal of three characters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos