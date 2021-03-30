NSYNC’s Lance Bass to Build Americas’ Largest Gay Bar in West Hollywood





It’s been a terrible year for much of Los Angeles’ gay nightlife, with COVID-19 closures and a slowing economy that has eliminated many of the city’s most important players in recent months. . Among them is Rage, the famous 37-year-old gay West Hollywood nightclub, which closed in September following a dispute with an owner. But now comes a ray of hope for the Santa Monica Boulevard address. By Instinct Magazine, plans are underway to build America’s largest LGBTQIA nightclub on the former Rage site, supported in part by artist Lance Bass who has been a big player on the Boystown scene for the past several years. Some of Bass’s partners at Roccos, the sports bar across from Rage, will join him in the new venture with owners Monte Overstreet and John Cole. The so-called Weho Mega Club already has its own website in place, but other details (beyond an opening scheduled for this year) remain scarce. In other news: Soft, tender Ollys pop-up pretzel becomes permanent to platform development in Culver City. The weekend-only setup supports a small kiosk directly in front of the blue bottle, adding days of service and menu items in the coming weeks. In addition, the stand will donate a portion of all profits to a local non-profit association. Free arts.

A car crashed in the doors d’Osteria Mozza (again), although this time the damage was much less and no one was injured. In 2015, a truck entered the building, resulting in the nine-day closure of the Nancy Silvertons restaurant.

Position opens a new location in Orange County. The growing upscale casual Mexican restaurant chain is coming to the Bella Terra Center in Huntington Beach next month.

Modern Mexican Restaurant in Beverly Hills Mirame now offers take-out boxes for quick snacks at home, affectionately known as Benito Boxes. The rotating boxes are available on Tuesdays and Fridays. the American Institute of Architectures The Los Angeles chapter has completely revamped its annual restaurant design awards, with plans this year to offer a nod to resilience and alfresco dining in the region during the pandemic. More information can be found at the link above, and interested parties can submit projects to move forward.

the The SocialEats team is again, launching another virtual food court (read: ghost kitchen with multiple brands) that serves as Lawndale. Customers in the area will be able to pick up burgers, tacos, noodles, Japanese food and more from 16711 Hawthorne Boulevard starting in May. The company will also soon be bringing a similar setup to Pacific Beach in the San Diego area, Eater SD reports.

Chef Mimi Williams is still planning a storm around town, despite losing her Echo Park space during the pandemic. She is currently running brunch menus, including an upcoming Easter setup, at Bardonna’s. Check out the new menu details below.

