The Flash season 7 features Jordan Fisher as Bart Allen of Arrowverse





Season 7 of The Flash features Jordan Fisher (To All the Boys 2) as Bart Allen aka Impulse, the future son of Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen.

The CW Flash season 7 casts Jordan Fisher (To all the boys 2) as Bart Allen aka Impulse, the future son of Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen. Throughout its run of seven seasons, Flash introduced many super powerful characters – both heroes and villains – as well as a number of speedsters from all over the multiverse. Aside from Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), there have been plenty of other speedsters in the multiverse, including at one point Barry and Iris’ daughter of the future, Nora West-Allen. However, she was eventually erased from the timeline. Now it goes Flash free to introduce another future child of the main couple of the series. Deadline reports that Fisher joined the cast of Flash season 7 as Bart Allen, who is described as the future son of Barry and Iris. In the comics, the character is a super-speed superhero who operates under the nickname Impulse. He was also drawn into the DC Comicsas grandson Barry and Iris, rather than their son. More soon… Source: deadline Falcon & Winter Soldier Proves Tony Stark Wrong During Civil War

