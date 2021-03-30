American Idol Showstopper Night 2: The 24 Best Are Here | Entertainment

The Showstopper tour of American Idol fills the remaining places in the Top 24. Judges Katy Perry, Luke bryan, and Lionel richie (registering virtually) is not having an easy time given the strong talent of the season.

The first night of the tour was left with a cliffhanger, as viewers waited to see if Alanis Sophia or Casey Bishop would pull it off. And they both do, joining other deserving picks who will sing alongside famous guests (Jason Aldean, Josh groban, Tori Kelly and Idol alum Katharine McPhee to name a few), in front of a live studio audience. See the highlights of the second night, and find out who also survived the Final Judgment.

Willie is here

Willie Spence comes out in a black suit and kills him with his portrayal of Beyoncs I Was Here. The 21-year-old feels he has a second chance at life after struggling with weight and health issues. A walking inspiration. Katy thinks Willie is at a crossroads, encouraging her to get the job done and cancel the noise. Hell has the chance to do so as a member of the Top 24 club.

Mary Jo redeems herself

Mary Jo Young has admittedly had a few stumbles this season, and the 19-year-old sees her Us by James Bay performance as a comeback. Luke and Katy don’t think she has stage presence yet, which isn’t surprising given that Mary Joes’ experience doesn’t extend far beyond singing in the bedroom. But the judges see a star rise and keep it Idol living dream.

Hunter is good enough

Hunter Metts, faced with self-doubt, wonders where the music could take him. The 22-year-old decides to risk it all with a one-off July cover from Noah Cyrus. His musicality makes Katys smile and Luke tells the software engineer to keep pushing. He is a definitive top 24.

Grace under fire

Grace Kinstler then guesses her song choice after the fact, but it turns out she’s making the right decision with Demi Lovato’s Father. The 20-year-old dedicates the performance to her late father, which adds an emotional layer. Katy encourages Grace to use any pain as fuel when she sings and then greets her on the next turn.

Somewhere above the rainbow

Deshawn Goncalves gives a modern twist to Judy Garland’s classic Lionel, who was touched by the 19-year-old story of overcoming adversity, enthusiastically announces the good news of a pot of gold at the end of his rainbow. There is no place like the Top 24.

Swinging out

Katy may have a flashback to her Warped Tour days with Colin Jamiesons’ cover of Sugar, Were Goin Down from Fall Out Boy. The former bander decides to take a more difficult route in song choice and it opens your eyes as the judges felt he played it safe for much of the competition. Katy sends the 22-year-old.

Far beyond his years

Ava August decides to go it alone without a band, based solely on her guitar and her original Ghost of You. The youngest in the competition showed a maturity of someone much older. This 15-year-old has the makings of a singer-songwriter. Katy thinks it wasn’t Avas’s strongest moment, she sees something special in her.

A new attitude

Liahona Olayan was separated from her brother who was eliminated at Hollywood Week, but continues to thrive. The 16-year-old brings the pleasure of a rendition of Meaghan Trainor’s Met Too. Katy gives him a standing ovation. A proven good sign when Luke gives the result that they have found another Top 24 caliber player.

One for the ladies

Madison Watkins dedicates her performance of Its Mans, Mans, Mans World by James Brown to the ladies. The hair model proceeds to destroy the house. Lionel tells the 25-year-old that she did a great job and that the judges submit her.

List A

22-year-old Alana Sherman puts on a little attitude while getting in the mood for Jazmine Sullivan’s Bust Your Windows. 20-year-old Anilee List is also in the Top 24 by going funky with Rufus & Chaka Khan’s Aint Nobody.

And the last place goes to

With one seat remaining, it was up to Cecil Ray and Idol former Drake McCain. Cecil, 20, stays in his wheelhouse with Beyond de Leon Bridges. Drake, 19, accompanies the Lukes Country Girl’s party anthem (Shake It For Me). Luke announces that Drake didn’t do enough for Cecil to get the shot to continue.

