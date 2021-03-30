Bollywood celebrity costume designer Talwinder Singh shares upcoming plans





Styling and designing celebrities has always been my passion. Over the past few years, I have made my dream come true by styling a number of Bollywood and Pollywood celebrities who have become known worldwide for their acting and singing skills. The number of upcoming films that were put in place due to Covid last year and Singh said that once again the projects have picked up and he’s associated with a number of different films in which he designs and styles a different number of artists. Celebrity costume design and styling requires skill and patience, as every celebrity has a particular style. Getting them to agree to wear designer clothes of their own choosing with a mix of stylist creativity is really hard work, says the costume designer and celebrity stylist.Talwinder Singh. Singh, originally from Ludhiana Punjab, has always had a keen interest in design and styling. With strong dedication and a passion for his interest, he reaches new heights every day working with renowned celebrities from both the Pollywood and Bollywood industry. Singh says the love for fashion bothers my nerves and the designer or stylist has to be very attentive to every minute detail that a celebrity wants and these are the things that give me thrill and keep a new challenge ahead. me and that’s what makes my job so much better. Having worked with many renowned names in the industry, working with Gurneet Dosanjh is something that cannot be explained as I have worked with him for a long time. Giving the details on the Singh project added with Gurneet, I worked in his tracks like Allah Maaf Kare, Lathe Di Chadar and many more. And now, do the styling and design part for the upcoming Pinky Moge Wali 2 movie. Singh also pointed out that a number of artists such as Deep Sidhu, Kartar Cheema, Neha Malik, Singaa and many other artists are in the list that Singh has worked with in evil projects and many more projects are in the works. . Singh further added the main success a designer gets when their work is appreciated and noticed. Although I have worked with many stars so far, I like to explore more so that I can come up with unique concepts that can click into people’s minds. Understanding the fame choice and working on it is the real job. No designer can force a celebrity to wear the choice of the designer rather than the designer must opt ​​for the choice of the wearer. Singh has created his own Trend Setter brand in Ludhiana and will soon be showcasing other cities as well.







