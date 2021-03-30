How did Rami Malek and Rachel Bilson meet? The other famous actor in their circle





Actor Rami Malek took several years to gain notoriety in Hollywood, but when he did, he made it big. Meanwhile, an old friend of hers, Rachel Bilson, landed her first lead role early on and has continued to work in television ever since. Find out how the two met, why people are talking about it in 2021 and another famous one actor who grew up in their orbit. Rami Malek became famous for “Mr. Robot’ After studying theater in college, Malek began acting in the 2000s. He appeared in an episode ofGilmore girlsbefore winning recurring roles on24andThe pacific. Malek also played a notable role in theNight at the museumfilm franchise and starred in the acclaimed independent dramaShort term 12. But the actor didn’t really break out until 2015, when he started starring in the USA Network thriller.Mr. Robot. The role earned him his first Emmy Award in 2016. After four successful seasons, the series ended in 2019. Malek went on to star in the biopic.Bohemian Rhapsody, winning the Oscar for best actor. Rachel Bilson appeared in ‘The OC’ Like Malek, Bilson made his television debut in the early 2000s. Like him, one of his first one-off small-screen appearances was on a WB show. Buffy the vampire slayer. That same year, she was cast to star in the teenage drama series Fox.CO, in which she portrayed Summer Roberts. After CO, Bilson has appeared in a handful of movie roles. She returned to the television with a bow how I Met Your Mother and in another lead role in the CW drama Hart of Dixie. Following the cancellation of the latter, she returned to the musical drama series Nashville. Malek asked Bilson to take a photo she posted of him during their high school years L: Rami Malek | John Shearer / Getty Images, R: Rachel Bilson | Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Christian Siriano Not only did Malek and Bilson start their careers at the same time, they got to know each other in high school. “Rami was a good friend of mine,” Bilson told Dax Shepard on his podcast, Chair expert, in March 2021. “We were in the same crew,” she continued, noting that they “did The crucible together last year. Bilson opened up about a photo of her and Malek she shared on her Instagram in early 2019, which she called the “silliest photo of the two of us” from their days at their Sherman school. Oaks, California. But Malek sent him a DM, asking him to remove it. “I was super disappointed,” she added of the incident. They had a note ahead of Kirsten Dunst (LR): Kirsten Dunst and Rachel Bilson on May 20, 2010, in Antibes, France. | John Shearer / amfAR1 / Getty Images for amfAR RELATED: Kirsten Dunsts Net Worth, Who She Is Married To & How Many Children She Has Notre Dame High School has produced several notable stars. Among them is Kirsten Dunst, who scored lower than Bilson and Malek. She and he reconnected to Variety actors over actors series. “We had a musical theater class together,” Malek noted in the interview. “I remember you took him out of the park in an instant,” he added of one particular performance. Dunst recalled that Malek and his twin brother, Sami, were “flirts”. While not necessarily friends, former classmates Dunst and Bilson have posed together on several occasions at industry events (above).







