Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company unveils cities, team names and logos for Hall Of Fantasy League | Business

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV or The Company) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company focused on the power of professional football, is excited to unveil the locations, names and logos of the teams for the Hall Of Fantasy League (HOFL), the first national fantasy league that lets you experience a fantastic team with a community of shared stakeholders. The 10 franchises that will make up HOFL include:

Atlanta Hot Wings Boston Barflies Chicago Hogmollies The Los Angeles Companions Cats New York Bodega Ohio Goats Philadelphia powderkegs Seattle Haze Texas yallers Vegas pocket kings

Unlike traditional fantasy sports leagues where individuals pay an entry fee, manage their own teams, and compete against friends over the course of a season, HOFL reinvents fantasy entirely through a professional sports league structure and a community-based format. Using the concept of staking, the HOFL model brings together fan bases and large fantasy player communities by unifying them as shared team stakeholders in a season-long national fantasy league. Each franchise will be managed by a dedicated front office made up of leading fantasy experts and will include high profile personalities from the world of professional football as team ambassadors. Staking by making a financial contribution to cover part of the participants’ registration fees, and in return, the taking of a percentage of the winnings is made possible thanks to the HOFVs previously announced partnership with StakeKings.

Today is another very exciting day for our company and for the millions of fantasy football fans across the country, said Michael Crawford, President and CEO of HOFV. HOFL transcends how people have traditionally participated in fantasy sports, allowing them to be part of a community that invests financially in a regional franchise to receive a percentage of any winnings and interacts with a dedicated front office made up of top players from around the world. fantasy. No other fantastic sports platform can offer its participants an experience like this during a season. We look forward to the growth of the league and to each of our franchises fitting into the sporting cultures of their respective sites.

Starting today, fans of sports and fantasy football across the country can purchase stakes in any of the HOFL franchises. Team stakeholders will be entitled to a portion of their team’s earnings based on their subscription amount and will have access to exclusive team content, communication and governance features. This will provide opportunities for stakeholders to collaborate and engage with each other, as well as provide direct input on key list moves with their franchise’s front office teams, which will be unveiled on a date. later.

HOFL operates and replicates key aspects of professional sports leagues with its professional management of its franchises and merchandise / apparel with team branding. Starting this morning, staking, merchandise purchasing as well as high-quality content providing contextual coverage and analysis from HOFL will be live, all available on www.thehofl.com. Participants can also stay engaged with the HOFL community year round through the Hall Of Trivia, a weekly live sports and fantasy quiz show that airs exclusively on the HQ Trivia app every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT. . The show is hosted by sports broadcaster Jeff Eisenband and features appearances by NFL legends as well as prominent figures in sports and fantasy.

We’re excited to usher in a new era in fantasy sports by unveiling HOFL locations, team names and logos, said Mat Sposta, senior executive consultant for HOFV. In addition to completely transforming the way fantasy sports are played, HOFL solves one of the biggest issues fantasy players face every year: the lonely fandom and the lonely experience of managing a team by you. -even. By financially supporting one of HOFL’s regional franchises, individuals become part of an immersive community with similar entrenched interests and financial incentives.

In addition to announcing who will be the front office for each franchise over the next few weeks, HOFV will launch the HOFL mobile app, which will serve as the league’s primary platform. Additionally, HOFV plans to leverage its partnership with Dolphin Entertainment to provide fans with opportunities to buy and sell NFTs associated with HOFL’s unique gameplay, content and talents.

To learn more about HOFL and stay up to date with all league announcements (including signing up for its newsletter), visit www.thehofl.com or follow it Facebook, Twitter or Instagram (@TheHOFLeague).

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company harnessing the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Based in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the campus of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Additional company information is available at www.HOFREco.com.

About Hall of Fantasy League

Hall of Fantasy League (HOFL) is the first National Fantasy League that lets you experience a fantastic team with a community of shared stakeholders. Launched with 10 regional franchises in major US markets, HOFL teams will be managed by a dedicated front office of fantasy experts and will include former NFL players as team ambassadors. Participation in the league will take the form of staking, which will allow the public to financially support individual teams, become team stakeholders, and access exclusive content, communication and governance features from team. The inaugural HOFL Draft is set to take place in the summer of 2021, and its first season kicks off alongside the 2021-22 NFL season. For more information visit www.thehofl.com.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this document are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as opportunity, future , will, purpose, and looking to the future and other similar expressions which predict or indicate future events or trends or which are not statements of historical subjects. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which could lead to actual results or results. differ materially from those discussed in forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or results include failure to recognize the expected benefits of the business combination; costs associated with business combinations; the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of the Company’s shares on the Nasdaq; the company’s ability to manage growth; the company’s ability to execute its business plan and meet its forecasts; potential litigation involving the company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general economic and market conditions affecting demand for the Company’s products and services, and in particular economic and market conditions in the resort and entertainment industry; the potential adverse effects of the global coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) on financial markets, general economic conditions, unemployment and liquidity, operations and company personnel, as well as the risks and uncertainties discussed over time to other in our reports and other public filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

