Mankind Pharma signs Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh as Health OK brand ambassadors: Bollywood News





Mankind Pharma, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India, has announced its foray into multivitamins and minerals with a new Health OK brand. The new offering is the perfect solution to the problems of modern lifestyles with its unique formulations of natural ginseng and taurine to maintain energy, 20 multivitamins and minerals to improve overall health and vitamin C, D and zinc for a increased immunity. Due to the rapid life cycle, people tend to ignore their health by skipping meals and therefore seek practical eating habits leading to regular fatigue, fatigue and weakness – which are signs of lack of macro and micronutrients. , which translates into energy. and deterioration of overall health. And now two great Bollywood superstars, age-defying Anil Kapoor and iconic youth superstar Ranveer Singh have come together in one setting and are endorsing and spreading the message of a healthy and energetic lifestyle. Studies have found that multivitamins are consumed primarily for two reasons, fitness and general health and to maintain energy levels in today’s hectic lifestyle. The combination is deadly as no one is better than Anil Kapoor, who is the epitome of a healthy lifestyle, and Ranveer Singh, known for his super energetic persona, for endorsing Health OK. The Health OK TVC campaign features Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh working in a converted office with hectic and long working hours. The surprising part is that their energy level always remains constant throughout the day. Towards the end of the video, they both reveal that the secret to their energy and fitness is Health OK. Speaking about the association, Brand Ambassador Anil Kapoor said: I am delighted to partner with a brand like Mankind Pharma which is working effectively to make India a self-sufficient country. With the launch of the new product, I am excited to represent Health OK to reach the masses. Commenting on the association, Brand Ambassador Ranveer Singh said: I am delighted to be a part of the brand effort and extend my support for the brand vision. In our hectic lifestyle, we tend to forget about the vitamins and minerals that our body needs. I’m sure people will benefit tremendously from this new product from Health Ok. I can’t wait to be part of their growth journey. Speaking about the launch of the new brand category, Joy Chatterjee, Managing Director of Sales and Marketing at Mankind Pharma, said: We have strategically decided to launch Health OK with the issues of low energy, low energy, low energy in mind. fatigue and fatigue. Therefore, we have roped into Mega Superstars Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh on board for this pairing for our new category. Before entering this segment, the brand did extensive research to understand the gaps in the need for health supplements and conducted rigorous testing before bringing the product to market. READ ALSO: Rohit Shetty begins Cirkus’ final program; shares BTS photo with Ranveer Singh BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

