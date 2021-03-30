SAG Awards: Best TV Comedy Actor Filled With First-Time Nominees





Since their first awards ceremony in 1995, the Screen Actors Guild has honored the individual work of television actors in continuing drama and comedy series as well as limited series and TV dramas. Unlike the Emmys and most other TV shows, the actors nominated by SAG are not separated by their leadership or supporting status. And the classification of a continuing series as a drama or comedy is predetermined before the vote on nominations begins. The 2021 SAG nominees for Best TV Comedy Actor are Nicholas hoult (“Great”), And Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), and Ramy youssef (“Ramy”). Our odds currently have Sudeikis (17/5) favored to win, followed in order by Eugene Levy (19/5), Dan Levy (4/1), Youssef (9/2) and Hoult (9/2). This year’s group is the first to be made up entirely of actors without any prior individual offer from SAG. The Levys, who competed as members of their entire series last year, are the only ones in the bunch to have even been nominated before. They were once again placed in contention for the best overall, where they are challenged this time by Hoult and Sudeikis. The Levys are now the first real-life father-son duo to go head-to-head in an individual category, and the second couple to be recognized here for playing characters with that relationship. Peter Boyle and Ray romano (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) became the first in 2002, and was subsequently included in the 2004 lineup alongside Boyle’s other television son, Brad garrett. Whoever wins will only be the 12th winner in the 27-year history of this category. Such a small number of different winners is due to the fact that six actors have won more than once. Alec baldwin won all seven seasons of “30 Rock” between 2007 and 2013. He is followed by Tony Shalhoub, who won twice each for “Monk” and “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”. Sean hayes (“Will & Grace”) and William H. Macy (“Shameless”) amassed three wins apiece, while Michael j fox (“Spin City”) and John lithgow (“3rd Rock from the Sun”) won two each. Either Youssef (30) or Hoult (31) would make history as the youngest man to win this award taking the record from Hayes, who was 31 when he claimed his first trophy in 2002. At 74, Eugène Levy would become the oldest champion. here over 71 years old Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”, 2016). The most recent winners in this category are Shalhoub (2019 and 2020), Macy (2017 and 2018) and Tambor (2016). This year’s winner will be revealed at the 27th SAG Awards Ceremony, which airs April 4 on TBS and TNT. Make your Gold Derby predictions now. Download our free and easy app to Apple / iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans as well as our experts and editors to get the best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champions. Can you dominate our estimated rankings next? Always remember to keep your predictions up to date as they impact our latest tour odds, which terrifies chefs and Hollywood stars. Don’t miss the fun. Express yourself and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders hide every day to keep up with the latest rewards. Everyone wants to know: what do you think? Who are you planning and why?

