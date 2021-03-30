Andrade talks about McIntyre, screenplay with Charlotte; Titus ready for WWE HOF honor | Launderer report

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Andrade reveals a conversation with McIntyre

For the first time since being released by WWE last week, former WWE Superstar Andrade spoke publicly on Monday about his departure and time spent with the company.

In an interview with Lucha Libre Online (h / t Felix upton of Ringside News), Andrade discussed several topics, including a conversation he had with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Andrade noted that he was supposed to make McIntyre stronger in a match, but McIntyre wanted him to come out as well:

“When the pandemic started, they put me with Drew McIntyre. Drew was great to me and performed well with me in NXT and on the main roster. We had the games and a producer came over to me and said, ‘Make sure Drew looks like a monster, because he’s the champion. Drew came to me and told me to wrestle like I can wrestle, saying he didn’t need me to make him look good, but to wrestle the way I wrestle best. “

Andrade said that “a lot of people” treated him well in WWE, including McIntyre and Randy Orton, the latter asking why WWE wasn’t using him.

El Idolo seemed in a good position coming out of WrestleMania last year, as he was in a stable with Angel Garza and Zelina Vega and in a feud with McIntyre.

However, Drew broke the team and Andrade left the US Championship to Apollo Crews soon after. From that point on, Andrade lost the vast majority of his matches and was not put in a position to succeed.

His last match was a loss to Garza in the Oct. 12 episode of Raw, which marked the official end of his working relationship with Garza and Vega.

Andrade was not seen in WWE lineup again after that, and he eventually got his release.

Considering his immense talent in the ring and the fact that he has held both the NXT Championships and the US Championships, one can’t help but think that WWE missed an opportunity to make Andrade a key player within the company.

Based on Andrade’s comments, McIntyre and Orton may have been among those who felt the same.

Andrade talks about Charlotte’s proposed screenplay involving her

In another part of Andrade’s interview with Lucha Libre Online (h / t Upton), he spoke about an idea that was pitched to incorporate it into a script involving Charlotte Flair.

Andrade and Charlotte are engaged in real life, but this has never been recognized in WWE programming or incorporated into any storylines.

Andrade said Charlotte asked WWE Creative to incorporate Andrade into her rivalry with Lacey Evans and her father, WWE Hall of Famer “Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

The angle saw Flair turn on her daughter and align with Evans, but it ended abruptly in February when Evans announced she was pregnant. It was initially thought to be part of the script, but it turns out that Evans is pregnant in real life.

As a result, the story never progressed far enough to bring Andrade in, so the Mexican star was left with no place on the map and he was ultimately released.

It’s hard to say if being a part of this angle would have saved Andrade’s WWE career and satisfied him to the point that he wanted to stay, but it would at least have brought him back to TV and back under. the projectors.

Instead, Andrade is now a free agent, and one can only assume that he will not be short of options available to him.

Returning to wrestling in his home country of Mexico is a possibility, as is joining AEW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Impact Wrestling or Ring of Honor.

Regardless of where Andrade goes, the promotion that signs him will get one of the best ring workers in the world and someone capable of being a star of their company.

Titus O’Neil set to receive WWE Warrior Award 2021

WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil is set to receive a huge honor at the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.

According to Fightful Select (h / t WrestlingInc.com’s Marc Middleton), O’Neil will be the recipient of the 2021 Warrior Award.

The Warrior Award was created in 2015 after The Ultimate Warrior mentioned in his 2014 WWE Hall of Fame Speech that WWE should establish an award for unsung heroes in society.

Warrior passed away just days after being inducted into the Hall of Fame, and WWE created the Warrior Award the following year to honor those who have“have shown unwavering strength and perseverance, and living life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of The Ultimate Warrior.”

The award is presented annually by Warrior’s wife, Dana Warrior, and so far it has been presented to Connor “The Crusher” Michalek, Joan Lunden, Eric LeGrand, Jarrius “JJ” Robertson and Sue Aitchison.

If O’Neil receives the Warrior Award, he will be the first active WWE Superstar to achieve this honor.

O’Neil doesn’t wrestle often anymore, but he’s a fantastic WWE Ambassador and does a ton of charitable work, especially in the Tampa, Florida area where WrestleMania 37 is taking place this year.

It has already been announced that O’Neil is co-hosting WrestleMania 37 with Hulk Hogan, and if he also receives the Warrior Award, it will perhaps cap off the most important week of his career.

The WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on April 6 and will air on Peacock.

