COVID vaccine passport could give you access to sports, entertainment, restaurants, travel





CHICAGO (WLS) – As Chicago opens up the COVID vaccine to more people on Monday, the federal government is working behind the scenes on a “vaccine passport.” “The vaccination passport is the idea that you have a document that says you have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and it would allow you to access what was once normal life,” said Craig Klugman, professor at DePaul University. College of Science & Health. Having a vaccination passport could be used to give you access to sports and entertainment venues, restaurants, travel – to name a few. New York State launched the country’s first vaccination passport last Friday. RELATED: New Apps Make COVID-19 Vaccine Passports Possible for Travel It works by displaying a barcode on your phone or a printout to prove that you have been vaccinated. Although there are 17 apps in development in the United States, Klugman said there should be a universal one in use around the world. “If the World Health Organization released an app that would be recognized around the world, it would make it easier for all of us,” he said. RELATED: What Do COVID-19 ‘Vaccine Passports’ Mean For Your Summer Vacation However, Chicago is a long way from launching its own vaccine passport, with Mayor Lori Lightfoot voicing some of her concerns.

“Obviously there are a lot of privacy issues that need to be resolved before this becomes a certainty,” the mayor said. “I don’t think we’re that close to that now, but it’s been a discussion for some time.” There are also equity issues since access to vaccines in low-income minority neighborhoods has been a problem, as has access to public spaces. Despite this, some public health experts have said that shouldn’t stop the vaccine passport idea from moving forward. RELATED: Staples, Office Depot Offers Free Laminating Your COVID-19 Vaccine Cards “You shouldn’t let this derail what is a very promising approach to successfully promote the vaccine, reopen society and increase freedom for many Americans,” said Dr Ronald Hershow of the UIC School of Public Health . Experts said a vaccine passport should not be used until there is enough vaccine to vaccinate everyone who wants one. In Illinois, just over 16% of the population is fully vaccinated.

