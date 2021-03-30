A look at the most luxurious vans used by Bollywood stars





If there’s anything that screams as an actor, it’s their plush vans. Whether in Bollywood or Hollywood, actors spend a lot to customize their vans. For comfort or for a show, who really knows? But one thing’s for sure, these actors really put their time and money into making a difference. Putting vanity in vans, some of these vans cost more than we can earn in two lifetimes. Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh’s vanity is exactly what a king deserves. Designed by car designer Dilip Chhabria and worth 4 crore, his vanity is nothing less than a scene from a sci-fi movie. Source: GQ Well equipped with gadgets and technology. This 14-meter-long Volvo BR 9 is the stuff dreams are made of. Source: GQ Alia bhatt This disco-themed vanity is nothing short of a magic spell. With asymmetrical mirrors and incorporating his love for reading, the design of the vanity van was done by interior designer, Gauri Khan. Allu Arjun Before getting into the technical details, did you know that Allu Arjun’s Falcon has lights in the fan that change depending on his mood? Source: Instagram The jet black vanity is worth 7 crore and is made on the Bharat Benz chassis while designed by Reddy Customs. Source: https://s4.scoopwhoop.com/anj2/605872b0c8d111232c0757ca/e8bd7ea4-83a4-4169-a314-f5db0f7f8e8a.jpg Ajay Devgn If you watch it once, you will remember it forever because of its striking design. Source: Facebook And, just by looking at it, you might not be able to guess it, but this van has a whole gym with a big screen. Salman khan Salman’s vanity screams at him because she has his graphic illustrations all over the place. Much like SRK, even Salman’s van is designed by DC. Source: GQ Sleek, efficient and chic, the van is also worth 4 crores. Source: GQ Ritesh Deshmukh ApparentlyRitesh’s love for the color white translates into his vanity as it appears to be a dominant color. In the end, Dilip Chhabria also designed his van and used simplicity and elegance to give it a refined touch. Source: Posttoast Hrithik Roshan If you want to know what Hrithik Roshan is like as a person, you should take a look at his vanity. The pickup truck is made in such a way that it suggests that it is tech savvy and futuristic. Interiors have blue, black and white lights that will make you feel like you are in a club having a good time. Source: BookMyShow Varun Dhawan Varun’s vanity is all about elegance and class. With minimalist designs and sleek furnishings, his van seems to have an altogether different charm. Mahesh Babu Mahesh Babu’s vanity is worth 8 crore and there is a reason for that. I mean, just press a button and a separate square space in the van opens. How cool that is. Source: English Lokmat Talk about giving MIB vibrations. Source: English Lokmat Well, if you look at it, the vanity business is booming.







