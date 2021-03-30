Meet the award-winning actor’s six children





Actor Paul newman will always be a Hollywood legend. Between his onscreen charm and flawless blue eyes, he was the definition of a movie star. Known for successes like Cool Hand Luke, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and The bite, it will undoubtedly be a household name for years to come. But outside of his acting career, he was much more – a philanthropist, a talented director, a race car driver and, most importantly, a father. The actor has had a total of six children throughout his life, three with his wife of over 50, actress Joanne Woodward. Here’s a look at Paul Newman’s children. Read more: Paul Newman + Joanne Woodward: Hollywood Golden Couple’s 50-Year Love Story Alan scott newman Scott and his younger sisters Susan and Stephanie are from Newman’s marriage to his first wife, Jackie Witte. Scott was the Oscar winner’s only son (and no, he’s not the same Scott Newman as the member of the Minnesota Senate). He was an actor and stuntman, but his filmography was unfortunately brief as he passed away in 1978. Scott made his debut credited as a young firefighter in the 1974 filmThe imposing hell,role tracking inThe Great Waldo Pepper, Breakheart Pass, Fraternity Row,and the television seriesMarcus Welby, MD,Harry o,andTO CRUSHSadly, Scott suffered from alcoholism and drug addiction and after his untimely death his father founded the Scott Newman Center to help other people with drug addiction. Susan kendall newman The eldest daughter Susan was the second child welcomed between Paul and his first wife Jackie. She briefly worked as an actress in films I want to hold your handandA marriageand even appeared on Broadway in the late 1970s. Susan is a passionate philanthropist like her father was and has worked with many nonprofits over the years as well as as a documentary filmmaker. Stephanie Newman Stephanie made a few appearances in films opposite her father when she was younger, but has mostly opted for a life outside the limelight. Not much is known about her as she prefers a quiet life away from Hollywood. Nell newman Born in New York, Elinor (Nell) was the eldest of Paul and Joanne’s marriage. She was briefly a child actress, using the stage name Nell Potts. She appeared in the film directed by Paul NewmanRachel, Rachelas the young version of his mother’s character as well asThe effect of gamma rays on human worries in the moon, also directed by his father and with his mother. Although she did not pursue a real career in Hollywood, Nell became a notable environmentalist and biologist. She also helped found Newman’s Own Organics. Melissa Newman Melissa Newman is a former actress, as are her parents and sister Nell. She appeared in numerous TV shows throughout the 1970s, most notably Windfall,Hawkins,The new Perry Mason, andSee how she runs. She lives with her husband, Rafael Elkind, in the 19th-century Connecticut home that once belonged to her parents, Paul and Joanne. She also has two sons – Peter and Henry Elkind. Claire Olivia Newman Paul’s youngest daughter Claire (Clea) works as a Hollywood producer on shows like Big little lies, The big C, Mad Men, and more. Do you dream of a new truck? Our DECKED Adventure Construction F-150 competition ends March 31, 2021.











