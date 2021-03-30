Hollywood Squares host Peter Marshall turns 95





LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 02: Peter Marshall attends the Hollywood Autograph Show at the Westin … [+] Los Angeles Airport February 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bobby Bank / Getty Images) Getty Images

For fans of television nostalgia, the name of Peter Marshall is of course synonymous with Hollywood squares. And today, we wish the legendary Emmy-winning game show a happy 95th birthday. Begun in 1966, Morey Amsterdam from The Dick Van Dyke Show fame recommended Marshall to replace Bert Parks, who hosted the pilot of Hollywood squares. As the legend says, Marshall took on the job of making sure comic book rival Dan Rowan (pre-Laughter from Rowan & Martins) would not get it. At the time, he was considering playing in the musical version of Breakfast at Tiffany’s on Broadway (which never made it past the Off-Broadway premieres). Eventually, Marshall was hired by Merrill Heatter and Bob Quigley after seeing him in several commercials he did for Kellogg’s cereal. Marshall hosted Hollywood squares for 15 years (and over 5,000 episodes), and was the affable straight man, so to speak, for participating panelists like Paul Lynde, Rose Marie, Wally Cox, Jan Murray and Charley Weaver. But there is more to his career than this game show. Promotional image of the celebrity panel and host of the ‘Hollywood Squares’ game show … [+] celebrating the debut of the show’s ninth season, 1974. Left to right: Paul Lynde, Rose Marie, host Peter Marshall and Charley Weaver. (Photo by NBC Television / Courtesy of Getty Images) Getty Images

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> In the 1950s, Marshall was making a living as part of a comedy act with Tommy Noonan, appearing on television, in nightclubs, and in films like Starlift (1951), The recruit (1959) and Swing along (1962). Of note, and in 1963, his appearance as Lucille Balls’ brother-in-law, Hughie, in an episode of Lucy’s show. And his credits as a singer on Broadway include musicals. Skyscraper, La Cage aux Folles and The man of music. After the original Hollywood Squares concluded in 1981, Marshall hosted short-lived game shows Fancy (opposite Leslie Uggams) in 1982, All-Star Blitz in 1985, and Yahtzee in 1988. But nothing, unsurprisingly, could come close to Hollywood squares (on which he finally appeared as a panelist in 2002 in the revival organized by Tom Bergeron). For one day this week, Marshall took his old podium position to welcome while Bergeron was the centerpiece. PASADENA, CA – April 29: Tom Bergeron (L) and Peter Marshall speak on stage at the 45th annual … [+] Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 29, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images) Getty Images

That same year, Marshall wrote a book highlighting his experience as a host in Behind the scenes of the original Hollywood Square. Most recently, Marshall hosted a midday radio show on the Music of Your Life radio network. And, today, on this 30th day of March 2021, we wish Peter Marshall a happy 95th birthday!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos